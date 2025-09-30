Governors Moore, Youngkin Honored as League of Minority Voters Inaugural Gala Fuels National Expansion

League embraces "Greater Together" movement to mobilize two million new voters by 2026
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The League of Minority Voters (LMV), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering minority voices in community and government, will host its Inaugural Fundraising Gala and Bipartisan Award Event on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Proceeds from the black-tie evening will directly support the establishment of LMV's new National Headquarters in Washington, D.C. and the launch of Youth Councils in 16 states, marking a pivotal moment in the organization's national expansion.
Founded on the mission to fight for and promote the advancement of minority voters' rights through education, empowerment and mobilization, the League of Minority Voters serves as a crucial liaison between communities of color, policymakers and institutions.
The Gala will honor Governors Wes Moore (D-Maryland) and Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) with the League's Bipartisan Leadership Award in recognition of their commitments to working across party lines.
"Governors Moore and Youngkin embody the spirit of democracy by putting people above politics," said Promise King, CEO and co-founder of the League of Minority Voters. "Their bipartisan efforts demonstrate the leadership our nation needs to move forward together."
Gala Details
Location: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20045
Date & Time: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 5:30 – 9:30 PM ET
Dress Code: Black Tie
"Greater Together" Movement
"Proceeds from our inaugural gala will serve as an investment in America's future," King continued. "By equipping young people with mentorship and leadership opportunities, we are creating a generation ready to carry the torch of democracy forward. Our gala commemorates the launch of our Greater Together movement, which begins in Washington, D.C."
The new national headquarters will serve as a central hub for connecting chapters, communities and policymakers, while the Youth Councils will equip young leaders with skills, mentorship and opportunities to advance civic engagement. With these initiatives, LMV aims to register two million new voters by 2026 and cultivate a bipartisan movement that strengthens democracy nationwide.
Youth Councils will be launched in 14 states:
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
These new councils will build on two existing Youth Councils already thriving in Oregon and Washington, and Texas will be the home of the National Youth Council. Together, the 16 councils will develop young leaders with the confidence and skills to advance civic unity and mobilize their communities.
"The success of our gala will allow us to open a national headquarters in Washington, D.C. and build Youth Councils in 16 states to empower the next generation of leaders," added King. "Together, we will break through division and reignite faith in what democracy can be."
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, visitminorityvoters.org or reach out to Tasha Moses, Gala Co-Chair at [email protected] or (240) 206-1202.
Media Contact
Kelliann F Amico, Amico, 1 503-705-6203, [email protected], https://minorityvoters.org/
Tasha Moses, 1 240-206-1202, [email protected]
SOURCE League of Minority Voters
Share this article