GovEvents Highlights 10 Premier Artificial Intelligence Events for Government

Technology vendors and associations are hosting a wide range of events to help educate government professionals on AI and provide platforms for open discussion. 2024 has already seen 678 AI-related events listed on GovEvents.com. Of these events, Generative AI and cybersecurity have been key focus areas.

"The number of AI-related events has continued to increase since the last quarter of 2023 and remain high through the end of 2024. We know the options can feel overwhelming," commented Kerry Rea, President of GovEvents. "We had a great response to our vetted AI event list earlier this year so we took a look at the second half of 2024 to identify events that will provide the trustworthy and informative content agencies are looking for as they continue their journey with AI."

This top 10 list highlights the key in-person events happening through the end of 2024 in terms of speaker quality, content, and opportunities for collaboration.

● DataConnect Conference (July 11-12, 2024; Columbus, OH) – Two full days of top-notch content delivered by women at the forefront of analytics, data science, machine learning, and AI.

● Imagine 2024 (July 23-24, 2024; Austin, TX) – Learn how Generative AI, ready-to-use solutions, and other mission-driven technology will shape the future of state and local government and education.

● Ai4 2024 (August 12-14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV) – Hear AI use cases across 33 tracks, providing relevant content for the public sector and beyond.

● State & Local Government AI Summit 2024 (August 19-20, 2024; Austin, TX) – Engage with CIOs and AI leaders who are leading the way in leveraging AI as a strategic asset at the state, local, department, and agency levels.

● 15th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit (September 3-6, 2024; Washington, DC) – The overall theme for this year's conference is Advancing Cybersecurity in the AI Age. The event will look at the increasing impact AI is having on the cyber world at all levels.

● SANS Network Security Las Vegas 2024 (September 4-9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV) – This event provides a learning environment that features industry-leading hands-on labs, simulations, and exercises, all geared towards practical application with several AI-focused sessions and tracks.

● Technology & Innovation Summit North America (September 9-12, 2024; Austin, TX) – Learn how to build and unleash the power of top tech talent and skills to develop a modern portfolio of established and emerging technologies including AI-driven solutions.

● FedTalks 2024 (September 10, 2024; Washington, DC) – This event brings together more than 1,000 of the country's most influential leaders for a one-day discussion, exploring ways technology, including AI, and people can transform government and our nation.

● Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Government 2024 (September 18-19, 2024; Arlington, VA) – Speakers will share insights into the solutions needed to deal with the most pressing challenges facing the data & analytics community in government and public sector, especially in light of increasing AI use.

● GovAI Summit 2024 (October 28-30, 2024; Arlington, VA) – Hear about practical applications and the opportunities of AI in the public sector across .mil, .gov, .edu, and .org. These real use cases explore the art of the possible and the challenges of getting there.

In addition to these in-person events, GovEvents also features a list of online events providing quality AI education. More information on these, and others, can be found on GovEvents.com.

