GovEvents Highlights Premier Artificial Intelligence Events to Support Growing Government Use

Select events will help government professionals expand AI knowledge

Agencies across government are introducing AI into business, operational, and mission activities to improve the speed and effectiveness of decision-making and service to citizens. The AI.gov website includes details on more than 700 AI use cases across Federal agencies. While adoption has been rapid, there are still many questions around security, privacy, scalability, reliability, and ethics that need to be addressed.

Technology vendors and associations are hosting a wide range of events to help educate government professionals on AI and provide platforms for open discussion. In 2023, there were nearly 500 AI-focused events listed on GovEvents.com. Of those events, more than two-thirds took place in the last six months of the year, showing the growing need for and interest in AI content.

"We've seen a major spike in AI-focused events and did not want the government community to feel overwhelmed by the number of options available," commented Kerry Rea, President of GovEvents. "We vetted the events with AI content and pulled together a list of what we feel will provide the trustworthy and informative content agencies are looking for as they plan and implement AI strategies."

This list highlights the top events happening in the first half of 2024 in terms of speaker quality, content, and opportunities for collaboration.

Federal AI Summit 2024 ( February 29, 2024 ; Reston, VA ) – Top Federal leaders will discuss the steps they've taken to implement the AI guidance strategies and where they're heading in 2024.

Events happening later in 2024 will be vetted and highlighted in a future list.

More information on these events and additional events can be found on GovEvents.com.

