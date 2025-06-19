GovLeap Launches First Career Platform Helping U.S. Government Workers Break Into Private Sector Jobs

GovLeap, the first dedicated career platform for U.S. government employees transitioning into private-sector roles, launched today, offering a long-overdue solution for the millions of public servants facing layoffs, early retirements, and hiring freezes.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovLeap, the first dedicated career platform for U.S. government employees transitioning into private-sector roles, launched today, offering a long-overdue solution for the millions of public servants facing layoffs, early retirements, and hiring freezes.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of federal, state, and local government workers try to take the next step. Most are met with silence. Their job titles confuse recruiters. Their resumes don't translate. Their experience gets lost in a system that was never built for them. GovLeap was.

The platform reads government position descriptions, turns them into clean, private-sector resumes, and connects users with job opportunities that align with their background. Users also receive daily job alerts, access to coaching, and support from a community of peers on the same path.

One of GovLeap's co-founders is still serving in government. After watching colleagues struggle to land private-sector roles, even after decades of mission-critical work, she joined forces with the founding team to solve the problem. She saw the talent around her. What was missing was a bridge.

"Government professionals have managed crises, protected national systems, and led teams under pressure," said Lowell M. Smith, Co-founder and CEO of GovLeap. "But when they leave, the market doesn't know how to read that experience. We built GovLeap to change that."

GovLeap is free to use for resume creation and a 7-day trial of job alerts. A paid subscription unlocks premium features like job alerts based on inferred private-sector roles, AI-powered resume formatting, and interview prep tools. Recruiters can search resumes using filters like clearance level and full government position descriptions. No other platform allows recruiters to search directly across PDs, giving GovLeap a unique edge in sourcing mission-ready talent.

"This is not just another job board," added Smith. "It's a lifeline for public servants who deserve better tools and better chances at their next chapter."

GovLeap is live now at www.GovLeap.co.

About GovLeap:

GovLeap is the first career platform designed for U.S. government employees entering the private sector. It translates government experience into private-sector language and connects users with job opportunities, recruiters, and support that reflects their background. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovLeap was founded by a team of government and tech leaders who believe public service should open doors, not close them.

