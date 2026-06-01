GovOwl Building and Planning Software for Small and Rural Agencies: Your Input Wanted

"Big-vendor software was not built for rural agencies. We are building something that is, shaped by the people running those departments." Post this

Rural, populations 10,000 to 100,000

One department running multiple functions: Building, Planning, Code, Environmental Health, Inspections

Wants planning, plan review, and inspections coordinated on one record

Needs offline-capable iPad app for field inspections in cell dead zones and remote parcels

Currently using Excel, Access, or software that's a force fit

"Big-vendor software was not built for rural agencies. We are building something that is, shaped by the people running those departments," said Paul Smith, CEO of GovOwl.

Inspect2GO is used by government agencies in 11 states for inspection, permitting, code enforcement, and environmental health. The new GovOwl module routes a single permit through planning, building, and other reviewing departments on one parcel, with offline-capable iPad apps for field inspections built in for rural agencies.

To share their ideas, building, planning and other department leaders at small and rural agencies can reach out to GovOwl directly at [email protected] or (949) 429-4620 and ask for Paul.

ABOUT GOVOWL:

GovOwl is a government software brand for community development, including building, code enforcement, planning, environmental health, permits, inspections, and online citizen services. GovOwl is built on Inspect2GO, a government inspection and permitting software platform used in 11 states for 15 years.

Media Contact

Paul Smith, Inspect2go Inc, 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected], https://govowl.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Inspect2go Inc