GovOwl Building and Planning Software for Small and Rural Agencies: Your Input Wanted

GovOwl Invites Small and Rural Agency Leaders to Shape Its New Building and Planning Software
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovOwl is developing new building and planning software for small and rural agencies, and is asking the people who may actually use it to help shape what gets built.
GovOwl started as Inspect2GO in 2011. The company operates under both brands today as it expands beyond inspection and into more government departments, building its software in collaboration with the government staff who use it daily. That same approach now extends to GovOwl's new building and planning software. Leaders from small and rural agencies are invited to share their needs in a brief discussion before the software is finalized. The ideal agency:
- Rural, populations 10,000 to 100,000
- One department running multiple functions: Building, Planning, Code, Environmental Health, Inspections
- Wants planning, plan review, and inspections coordinated on one record
- Needs offline-capable iPad app for field inspections in cell dead zones and remote parcels
- Currently using Excel, Access, or software that's a force fit
"Big-vendor software was not built for rural agencies. We are building something that is, shaped by the people running those departments," said Paul Smith, CEO of GovOwl.
Inspect2GO is used by government agencies in 11 states for inspection, permitting, code enforcement, and environmental health. The new GovOwl module routes a single permit through planning, building, and other reviewing departments on one parcel, with offline-capable iPad apps for field inspections built in for rural agencies.
To share their ideas, building, planning and other department leaders at small and rural agencies can reach out to GovOwl directly at [email protected] or (949) 429-4620 and ask for Paul.
ABOUT GOVOWL:
GovOwl is a government software brand for community development, including building, code enforcement, planning, environmental health, permits, inspections, and online citizen services. GovOwl is built on Inspect2GO, a government inspection and permitting software platform used in 11 states for 15 years.
Media Contact
Paul Smith, Inspect2go Inc, 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected], https://govowl.com/
SOURCE Inspect2go Inc
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