GOVX and 3X NHRA World Champion Antron Brown Announce Official Partnership

As an ambassador for the GOVX brand, Brown will be featured within national marketing campaigns, including an upcoming TV commercial produced in partnership with fellow ABM sponsor, and official coffee of the NHRA, Fire Dept. Coffee.

"We're thrilled to welcome GOVX to AB Motorsports and NHRA Drag Racing," said Brown, a 74-time NHRA national event champion. "It's great to see a new, non-endemic platform support both the team and series-side. We already share some common partners who sell through GOVX, such as Fire Dept. Coffee, Streamlight, and Oakley, and we're excited to increase the ABM partner presence on their e-commerce platform and drive more eyeballs and business to GOVX.com."

"Our friends at Fire Dept. Coffee made the introduction to GOVX," Brown continued. "We had a great filming session with both partners at the University of Illinois Fire Training Institute and we're excited to share that content with NHRA fans."

This partnership with AB Motorsports deepens the GOVX ties to the motorsports community, as 2024 is also the start of a multi-year Official Partnership with the NHRA. Among other components of the partnership, NHRA will leverage GOVX to offer exclusive event ticket discounts to those who serve our country and communities.

"Fueled by passion and purpose, Antron Brown knows firsthand what it takes to become a champion behind the wheel," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "As we continue to evolve our NHRA partnership and bring live motorsports to the GOVX community, we're honored to support a racing icon as he adds to his legacy."

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 8M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1.2M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT AB MOTORSPORTS

Established in 2019, AB Motorsports is a single-car NHRA Top Fuel team owned and operated by three-time world champion Antron Brown. The team competes on the 21-race NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series circuit thanks to the support of Matco Tools, Lucas Oil, Toyota, SiriusXM, Factory Motor Parts and its FVP brand, Hangsterfer's Metal Working Lubricants, Summit Racing Equipment, Streamlight, Western Technical College, Fire Dept. Coffee, GOVX, and Genesis Attachments.

Headquartered in Brownsburg, Indiana, AB Motorsports made its on-track debut in 2022 and has collected six wins in nine final rounds throughout its first two seasons.

Brown, who serves as both the driver and owner of the AB Motorsports Top Fuel dragster, is the only competitor in NHRA history to have won races in both the Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories. In addition to his 50 No. 1 qualifier awards, Brown is a 74-time NHRA national event winner and became the first Black driver to win a major U.S. auto racing championship when he captured his first NHRA Top Fuel series title in 2012.

In 2023, Brown launched the AB Motorsports Accelerate Program, an all-encompassing driver development initiative aimed at helping racers advance in their careers. Three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Angelle Sampey was the first athlete to join the Accelerate Program. She competed in three Top Alcohol Dragster events in 2023 with plans to run a full-season campaign in 2024 as she progresses toward the premier Top Fuel class.

For more information, visit http://www.antronbrown.com or follow @antronbrown on Twitter, and @antronbrowntf on Instagram and Facebook.

