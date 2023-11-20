GOVX and DIRECTV Holiday Bowl Announce Inaugural Hometown Heroes Initiative

"With the advent of the Hometown Heroes Initiative, we're proud that GOVX can help lead the way in recognizing our heroes both here in our hometown and on a national stage." - Alan Cole, GOVX CEO Post this

Additionally, the Hometown Heroes Initiative will disperse 250 free tickets and round-trip transportation to the local San Diego active-duty military community for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, plus 100 free tickets to the Rady Children's Invitational, as well as a Thanksgiving Day brunch.

"We are so grateful to GOVX for their partnership of Sports San Diego's Hometown Heroes program," said Mark Neville, Sports San Diego's CEO. "This initiative would not have gotten off the ground without GOVX's support. We can't wait to join arms with GOVX and welcome servicemembers to the Rady Children's Invitational on Thanksgiving Day and the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl next month."

On behalf of their community of over 7.5M members, GOVX will also act as the Official Discount Provider for both events, providing access to a limited number of tickets at exclusive savings to qualified members.

The partnership also extends to the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente on Wednesday, December 27th, where GOVX will serve as a Division Sponsor in alignment with parade entries from the San Diego military community.

"With a long history of supporting premiere live sports and those who serve, San Diego represents the ideal setting for both the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl and the Rady Children's Invitational," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "With the advent of the Hometown Heroes Initiative, we're proud that GOVX can help lead the way in recognizing our heroes both here in our hometown and on a national stage."

Since 1978, the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl has remained as one of the premiere college football bowl games, thrilling crowds and large television audiences with high-stakes matchups and high-scoring finishes. This year's game will be played at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday, December 27th at 5:00PM PT and will once again be broadcast on FOX.

Alongside the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, the inaugural Rady Children's Invitational is a four-team men's college basketball tournament that starts on Thanksgiving Day at UC San Diego's LionTree Arena. The first-year tournament field features Iowa, Oklahoma, Seton Hall and USC. Each game will be televised on either FOX or FS1.

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 7.5M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT SPORTS SAN DIEGO

Recognizing that San Diego is a premier tourist destination, the mission of Sports San Diego, a non-profit 501c3 organization, is to generate tourism, visibility, and economic impact for the San Diego region by producing the Holiday Bowl, Rady Children's Invitational, California State Games and recruiting outstanding sports events and experiences to San Diego. Since 1978, the association has generated more than $1 billion in economic benefit for the San Diego region.

