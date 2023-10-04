GOVX and Fire Department Coffee Partner to Raise Funds for First Responders Children's Foundation

"I'm profoundly touched and filled with gratitude for the support extended by GOVX and Fire Department Coffee," said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. Tweet this

First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a prominent national nonprofit organization, is dedicated to providing a range of critical programs to support the children and families of first responders. These programs include emergency financial hardship support, bereavement grants, resiliency and mental health support, scholarships, natural disaster aid, and community engagement initiatives that foster healthy relationships between first responders and the children in the communities they serve.

"At GOVX we're always happy to work with non-profits that align with our core values and company mission to support those who serve," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "Combined with the incredible generosity of our friends at Fire Department Coffee, we couldn't be more excited to come together for such an important cause this month."

The GOVX and Fire Department Coffee fundraising effort will span the entire month of October, and will also encompass National First Responders Day, celebrated annually on October 28th. The First Responders Children's Foundation will be marking the occasion with a Roll Call of Heroes Ceremony and Heroes of Honor Award presentation in Times Square on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. This year's Heroes of Honor Award will be presented to Nashville first responders from Police, Fire, and Emergency Communications who responded to the Covenant School shooting.

"Fire Department Coffee is proud to collaborate with GOVX in this important initiative," said Luke Schneider, CEO of Fire Department Coffee. "We believe in the power of collective action and are committed to supporting the First Responders Children's Foundation in their mission to help the children of our brave first responders."

"I'm profoundly touched and filled with gratitude for the support extended by GOVX and Fire Department Coffee," said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Their generosity embodies the spirit of unity and compassion that defines the missions of all three organizations and underscores our commitment to the first responder community. As National First Responders Day on October 28 approaches, this partnership serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave first responders and their families. Together, we pay tribute to their selfless acts of heroism and honor their dedicated service."

GOVX is honored to assist our nation's finest non-profit organizations. To support GOVX Gives Back's charitable initiatives and learn more, visit http://www.govx.com/t/govx-gives-back.

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience while growing sales. Through our flagship site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 7M+ members with their own storefront. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within their own checkout flow. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged member community and reinforce their support for those who serve. For more information, visit http://www.GOVX.com.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at http://www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

ABOUT FIRE DEPT. COFFEE

Founded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a NaVOBA certified veteran-owned business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean, single serve pods, and ready-to-drink coffee is freshly roasted in Illinois by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders, and coffee experts.

In 2018, the team established the Fire Dept. Coffee Foundation to give back to first responders who have become sick or injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

For more information about Fire Dept. Coffee, or the Fire Dept. Coffee Foundation, please visit http://www.firedeptcoffee.com.

