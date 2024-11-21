GOVX and Sports San Diego announce return of Hometown Heroes initiative at DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Sports San Diego and GOVX announced the extension of their Official Partnership, including the return of the annual Hometown Heroes program at the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GOVX, the online shopping platform exclusively for current and former U.S. military service members, first responders, emergency medical professionals, and other government personnel, will be featured as the title sponsor of the GOVX Pregame Show at the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, which includes the national anthem, a Navy Leap Frogs parachute team performance, American flag unfurling, and Hometown Heroes military tribute.

Additionally, the Hometown Heroes initiative, presented by GOVX, will provide tickets and meals for 250 San Diego-based active-duty military servicemembers for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

"With a long history of supporting premiere live sports and those who serve, San Diego represents the ideal setting for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "With the return of the Hometown Heroes initiative, we're proud that GOVX can help lead the way in recognizing our heroes both here in our hometown and on a national stage."

On behalf of their community of over 9.5M members, GOVX will also act as the Official Discount Provider for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, providing access to a limited number of tickets at exclusive savings to qualified members.

"We are so grateful to GOVX for their partnership of Sports San Diego's Hometown Heroes program," said Mark Neville, Sports San Diego's CEO. "We can't wait to join arms with GOVX and welcome our servicemembers to the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl next month."

The partnership also extends to the game-day Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente, where GOVX will serve as a Division Sponsor in alignment with parade entries from the San Diego military community.

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 9.5M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to nonprofits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1.5M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT SPORTS SAN DIEGO

Recognizing that San Diego is a premier tourist destination, the mission of Sports San Diego, a nonprofit 501c3 organization, is to generate tourism, visibility, and economic impact for the San Diego region by producing the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, Rady Children's Invitational, California State Games and recruiting outstanding sports events and experiences to San Diego. Since 1978, the association has generated more than $1 billion in economic benefit for the San Diego region.

