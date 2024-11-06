GOVX Announces Official Partnership with Monumental Sports to Offer Discounted Live Sports Tickets to Military and First Responders

"This collaboration with GOVX allows us to give back to those who serve and protect our communities, offering them exclusive discounts and benefits to enjoy games at Capital One Arena." - Darren Montgomery, Senior VP of Ticket Sales Post this

"We are very excited to continue our meaningful partnership with GOVX. This collaboration allows us to give back to those who serve and protect our communities, offering them exclusive discounts and benefits to enjoy games at Capital One Arena." - Darren Montgomery, Senior VP of Ticket Sales

The Washington Capitals opened the franchise's 50th NHL season on October 12th vs New Jersey, while the Washington Wizards tipped off the 2024-25 NBA season at home against the World Champion Boston Celtics on October 24th. The Washington Mystics recently concluded their 2024 season and will be announcing the full upcoming 2025 season schedule slate at a later date.

"The Washington D.C. region has long been home to a significant number of military members and first responders that proudly serve their country and community," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "We're honored to have the opportunity to ally with Monumental Sports to bring exclusive ticket discounts to these deserving members and their families."

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 9.5M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to nonprofits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1.5M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT MONUMENTAL SPORTS

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of America's leading sports and entertainment families. Their people, players, teams and events bring excitement and joy to millions. They invest and innovate to consistently raise the game to deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite the community, the fans and the people. To learn more, please vist https://monumentalsports.com/.

