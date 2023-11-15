GOVX Becomes an Official Partner of Tough Mudder and Spartan Races

To participate in Tough Mudder and Spartan events, you have to face challenges head-on and overcome obstacles, and this is what GOVX members do every day serving our nation. - Alan Cole, GOVX CEO Post this

"We've been working with GOVX for a number of years but are excited to formally announce our exclusive national partnership for both the Tough Mudder and Spartan brands in the US. GOVX delivers an incredibly important service of verifying our military community, first responders, government employees and teachers to qualify for a unique ticket offer. They also provide special discounts for 1000's of brands and gear including for the first time Spartan and Tough Mudder merchandise," said Ian Lawson, VP of Global Partnerships

To kick the partnership off, GOVX will be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Tough Mudder SoCal event, taking place December 2nd and 3rd in Lake Elsinore, CA. GOVX will also have a presence at future Tough Mudder and Spartan events in 2024.

"To participate in Tough Mudder and Spartan events, you have to face challenges head-on and overcome obstacles, and this is what GOVX members do every day serving our nation," says Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "We're thrilled to be partnering with two incredible race series that GOVX members are passionate about, and we appreciate both Tough Mudder and Spartan for stepping up to support our U.S. service members."

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 7.5M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To-date we have donated more than $1M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT SPARTAN

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies, and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe possible. Spartan combines large-scale global events with a dynamic digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. To learn more, visit https://www.spartan.com/.

ABOUT TOUGH MUDDER

Founded in 2010, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand that creates the world's most extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder 10K, and Tough Mudder 15K) and endurance (Tough Mudder Infinity, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 10 countries.‥The company's content studio fuels a global movement of people who work together to uncover their hidden potential, providing millions of engaged online‥brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspirational content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. More than 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. The company is part of the Spartan global family of extreme endurance properties. To learn more, visit http://www.toughmudder.com/.

Media Contact

GOVX PR, GOVX, 888-468-5511, [email protected], https://www.govx.com/

