GOVX Raises Over $18,000 for the Green Beret Foundation, the Non-Profit Supporting U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers and Their Families

Through the GOVX Gives Back program, a portion of proceeds from every single order made on GOVX.com is donated to non-profits serving the US military and first responder communities.

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GOVX, the online shopping platform exclusively for current and former military, law enforcement, first responders, emergency medical professionals, and other government personnel, is honored to announce its most recent monthly donation through the GOVX Gives Back program. This latest donation – $18,282 – was provided to the non-profit organization, the Green Beret Foundation. Generated by the support of the GOVX member community, this donation contributes directly to the Green Beret Foundation's initiative to provide Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate, and ongoing support.

By assisting with medical expenses, educational scholarships for soldiers' children, and mentoring for those transitioning out of active duty, the Green Beret Foundation gives back to these operators who passionately defend their fellow Americans.

GOVX's monthly donation is part of the ongoing GOVX Gives Back charitable initiative, raising funds for non-profits serving the military and first responder community. Through the program, a portion of the proceeds from every single order made through GOVX.com are donated to that month's non-profit organization.

"We are deeply grateful to GOVX and its dedicated community for their unwavering support. Their generous donation exemplifies their commitment to our mission of providing critical assistance to Special Forces Soldiers and their families. Together, we continue to stand by those who courageously defend our nation, ensuring they receive the essential support they deserve," said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation.

GOVX is committed to assisting our nation's Special Forces Soldiers and those they hold close.

"The Green Berets give everything for our country," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "Their service does not go unnoticed. To have the opportunity to support those in transition and at home is something we take great pride in. "

GOVX is honored to assist our nation's finest non-profit organizations through every single order placed through GOVX.com. To support GOVX Gives Back's charitable initiatives and learn more, visit https://www.govx.com/t/govx-gives-back.

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship ecommerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 8M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To date we have donated more than $1.25M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

ABOUT OUR GREEN BERET FOUNDATION

The Green Beret Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate, and ongoing support. In an effort to fill the gaps in support left by the boundaries of other organizations, the Green Beret Foundation also assists the wounded, ill and injured Special Forces soldiers and their families. They do this by providing resources to ease the burdens of some of the financial hardships that arise in their time of need as well as improving the quality of life for the soldier and the family. For more information or to make a donation, visit https://greenberetfoundation.org/.

Media Contact

GOVX PR, GOVX, 888-468-5511, [email protected], https://www.govx.com/

SOURCE GOVX