GOVX Raises Over $22,000 for Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), the Non-Profit Supporting Law Enforcement Officers and Their Families

"C.O.P.S. is beyond grateful to GOVX for continuing their support of law enforcement survivors," said Dianne Bernhard, C.O.P.S. Executive Director. "Through our partnership, not only are we able to offset the costs of our healing retreats, camps, and other events, but we are also gaining exposure for law enforcement officers who may not yet be aware of the C.O.P.S. mission, and all that we have to offer active and retired officers. Thank you GOVX for all you do to make a difference."

GOVX is committed to supporting the law enforcement community and the families of the fallen.

"When an officer is lost in the line of duty, the impact felt is immeasurable," said Alan Cole, GOVX CEO. "For the families of the departed, it's vital that they have access to the resources and support necessary to move forward in the wake of such tragedy. At GOVX, we solemnly remember those lost and proudly support C.O.P.S. and the law enforcement community through this donation."

GOVX assists our nation's finest non-profit organizations through every single order placed on GOVX.com. To support GOVX Gives Back's charitable initiatives and learn more, visit https://www.govx.com/t/govx-gives-back.

ABOUT GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience. Through our flagship e-commerce site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 9M+ members with their own storefront. More than 1K trusted brands currently have a storefront on GOVX.com, offering unbeatable deals to those who serve. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within the checkout flow of their own sites. More than 3K brands currently utilize our GOVX ID technology to honor service members. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged and exclusive community and reinforce their support for Americans who make a difference. In addition to providing unmatched value to those who serve, GOVX also donates a portion of every order to non-profits who serve the military and first responder community. To date we have donated more than $1.5M through our GOVX Gives Back initiative. For more information, visit http://www.GOVX.com.

ABOUT C.O.P.S.

Organized in 1984, Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty as determined by federal criteria. Furthermore, C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public on the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors. To learn more, visit https://www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org.



