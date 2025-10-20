Gozio Launches Next-Generation Mobile Experience Platform Providing Single, Customizable Home for Patient Engagement

Rush leverages the Gozio platform to power Rush Connect consumer mobile experience driving growth and fueling improved patient satisfaction

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gozio Health today announced the release of its next-generation mobile experience platform, creating a powerful hub that supports hospitals and health systems using digital as a key channel to engage patients and elevate business strategies. This product release builds on the platform's proven success in driving mobile experiences that promote patient acquisition and retention by improving overall experience. To date, Gozio-powered health system apps have racked up nearly 4 million installs and 64 million user sessions.

Rush University System for Health, one of the nation's top academic health systems, is known for creating highly personalized healthcare digital experiences by pulling patient demographic information and data from touch points throughout the health system. In the ultra-competitive Chicagoland market, this innovative approach differentiates Rush from other major health systems and has led to market-differentiating services such as same-day virtual specialty care and a new digital health membership program – both fully accessible from the new Rush mobile app.

Drawing on these early achievements, Rush leveraged the Gozio platform to continue this momentum through the launch of Rush Connect, a unified platform that brings together virtual care services and digital tools to make high-quality care simpler, more convenient and personalized. With Connect, patients can enjoy virtual primary care and urgent care, a mobile app, and chatbot support.

"Patients are seeking the same personalized, digital concierge experiences from healthcare that they get from other industries. Mobile is one of the best ways to reach them with this kind of high touch offering," said Jeff Gautney, senior vice president and chief information officer at Rush. "Gozio has proven to be the right partner for achieving our goals because we are able to bring a patient's entire health experience together into one mobile experience platform. It's a key differentiator for our health system in an extremely competitive market."

Research suggests that personalized digital experiences improve patient engagement. In a2024 systematic review, 80% of research noted improvement in patient experience, and 75% noted improvement in care delivery when digital customization was used.

The updates are available to all current Gozio customers as well, and include:

Over 35 turnkey integration partners across EHRs, digital health tools and patient engagement vendors

Low/no-code customization—empowering health systems to design and update features without heavy IT lift

Rapid implementation: measured in weeks, not years

"Health systems need to look beyond the standard patient portal when striving to offer everything patients want in a mobile experience," said Joshua Titus, founder and CEO of Gozio Health. "By creating a compelling mobile channel for care and engagement, health systems can position themselves to not only capture patient loyalty but advance key business goals related to efficiency, growth and financial health."

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health's open, mobile platform empowers health systems to deliver the world's best unified patient experiences. By consolidating all of a health system's patient-facing digital offerings into a single fully customized mobile app, the Gozio platform improves access and helps health systems achieve their business goals. Patients and visitors benefit from an easily accessible digital companion that allows them to confidently navigate their healthcare journey, strengthening engagement and driving patient loyalty. The Gozio platform has achieved 3 million installations and was the recipient of Modern Healthcare's 2024 Best in Business Award for Patient Experience and Engagement. For more information, watch this video or visit www.goziohealth.com.

About Rush

Rush University System for Health brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, Rush is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships and in empowering a new generation of health care providers.

Rush is a nonprofit health system that includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and consistently is named among the top academic medical centers for excellence in patient care by Vizient Inc. and a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. Rush University comprises three colleges: Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences.

