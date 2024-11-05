GP Racing Night 2024 Blends Racing Adrenaline With Mexico's Vibrance & Tradition

"This year's GP Racing Night was a spectacular celebration of speed, culture and luxury, igniting passion among racing fans with unforgettable moments. Ocean Blue World continues to be the ultimate hub for exhilarating experiences," Vanessa Fukunaga. Post this

In true racing fashion, guests were welcomed by three sleek, high-performance racing cars courtesy of MENCHACA STUDIO and META EXCHANGE. White-gloved ushers, clad in elegant suits and exuding charm, guided guests through the hotel's walkway beautifully adorned with vibrant marigold flowers (cempasúchil) in shades of orange and yellow, accented by soft hints of pink Flor de Nube (Gypsophila). As guests passed an array of flickering candles, roaming Catrinas and an elaborate altar, they were drawn into an immersive "live" art performance by COLECTIVO ADN, showcasing art pieces available for purchase. Thanks to spirits sponsored by JOSE CUERVO, expertly crafted classic cocktails flowed throughout the evening, bringing the vibrant flavors of Mexico to life and enhancing the celebratory touch to the night.

UNFORGETTABLE ART, PERFORMANCE & ENTERTAINMENT

Kicking off the evening in spectacular style was a runway show by PINEDA COVALIN. The renowned Mexican fashion brand presented 20 models on stage, featuring creative headpieces, elegant face painting, and clothing designs inspired by indigenous and contemporary Mexican art. Special thanks to Ricardo Covalin and Cristina Pineda. Then, a team of branded pit crew members by ENGEL & VOLKERS LOS CABOS, welcomed hosts Fukunaga and Simg to the podium for an official welcome. Guest celebrity Paulina Madrazo led an auction of luxury items, raising funds for education initiatives at FUNDACIÓN BECAR > click to donate. To follow, there was no shortage of entertainment: a lively Día de los Muertos dance performance symbolizing life, color and connection; the captivating illusionist Mad Mike; multiple skilled magicians; and a fantastical Alebrije show featuring giant, brightly colored, imaginative figures. The night was just getting started.

IMMERSIVE SIGNATURE EXPERIENCES

For both fans and aspiring racers, ENGEL & VOLKERS LOS CABOS presented a fuel blistering F1 cockpit simulator featuring high-resolution visual displays. This exhilarating experience offered a true-to-life feel of driving a racing car on an inside track. Beyond the simulator, a series of #OceanBlueExperiences awaited: a walk-in cover booth revealing the latest 37th edition and a "Magic Mirror" embellished with Día de los Muertos motifs—both offering exclusive photo opportunities— as well as an Ocean Blue Pick n Mix station offering sweet and salty snacks for every craving. For those drawn to a liquor tasting, ALMA FINCA ORANGE LIQUOR introduced their signature Alma Finca Margarita made with Jose Cuervo's Dobel Blanco tequila > click to view the recipe. In private rooms, the seemingly endless stream of unique immersive experiences from top-tier brands continued with GALLERY SNEAKERS, KRISPY KREME, TANYA MOSS, META EXCHANGE, MUPE MUSEO DEL PERFUME, CINCO JOTAS, and CONCEPTO 3D with COLECTIVO ADN.

Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner and CEO of OCEAN BLUE WORLD and ENGEL & VOLKERS LOS CABOS, said, "This year's GP Racing Night was a spectacular celebration of speed, culture and luxury, igniting passion among racing fans with unforgettable moments. Ocean Blue World continues to be the ultimate hub for exhilarating experiences."

Andrés Simg, General Director of ARTICULOS JA and Fukunaga's business partner for this annual event, quoted "GP Racing Night has become a cornerstone on the event calendar for high-profile individuals, seamlessly blending the thrill of motorsport with exceptional networking opportunities. This event celebrates racing culture while fostering connections that inspire innovation and collaboration among industry leaders."

A-LISTERS & TOP MEDIA IN ATTENDANCE

As one of the season's most anticipated events, GP Racing Night 2024 drew in a dynamic mix of A-list guests and top media outlets. Notable attendees included Paulina Madrazo, Alonso Slim, Juan Domínguez Bertheau, El Charro González, Tito Fuentes, Sergio Berger, Alex Roher, Eddy Warman, Romero Britto, Oscar Madrazo, Malillany Marín, Daniel Gutierrez, Carlota Enseñat, Carlotta Herrera, Ocean Blue World Brand ambassador Carlos Zatch, and influencer Lulú Pantoja. Media outlets such as Quién Magazine, Club Reforma, El Universal, Financiero, Milenio, Fashion Report MX, and more captured the event's highlights, ensuring that the evening's glamour and energy reached audiences far beyond the venue.

WATCH THE #BEHINDTHESCENES VIDEO COVERAGE BY OCEAN BLUE PRODUCTIONS; VIEW PHOTO ALBUM.

Don't miss GP Racing Night 2025—an event that promises to blend the exhilaration of racing with Ocean Blue World's signature touch of elegance and Mexican culture.

Special thanks to all the event's sponsors for making it a night to remember.

