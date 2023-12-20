GP Strategies' support of AICPA & CIMA's modern learning transformation journey wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

This is a robust partnership between AICPA & CIMA and GP Strategies, fuelled by courage and an unwavering commitment to innovation from both parties. Post this

GP Strategies, a leader in innovative workplace learning and talent management, consolidated industry-leading LTG expertise alongside sister companies Rustici Software and Bridge to provide learning and accreditation services to AICPA & CIMA's 600,000+ global members.

The project involved resources from within the Group to provide AICPA & CIMA with a solution that included strategy, implementation, tools and technology. LTG businesses' involvement included:

Bridge LMS to handle seamless learning content hosting and analytics/tracking for AICPA & CIMA members who need to remain compliant within their fields.

Rustici Software's Content Controller to enforce content licencing in situations where AICPA & CIMA's customers want to serve learning content from their own learning management system (LMS). LTG's solution estimates that the new system will reclaim $2.5 million per year in previously lost content licencing revenue.

per year in previously lost content licencing revenue. GP Strategies, as the primary point of contact, to provide custom integrations, implement the project (including the substantial task of migrating from the legacy system), and assist with all aspects of change management and testing.

Said Jeff Fissel, GP Strategies' Vice President, "Transforming the learning and training landscape for the world's premier CPA and financial professional organisation was a challenge we did not take lightly. This is a robust partnership between AICPA & CIMA and GP Strategies, fuelled by courage and an unwavering commitment to innovation from both parties. It brought together a wealth of expertise from across our team, with GP at the forefront, blending cutting-edge technology, comprehensive services, and forward-thinking strategies. Our joint goal was always to achieve amazing results. Being recognised by the Brandon Hall Group is an honour and a validation of our strategic vision."

Added AICPA & CIMA's Michael Grant, Senior Director – Learning Innovation & Assessment, "LTG has become a trusted vendor partner in the transformation and evolution of our complex commercial learning ecosystem. Our members and students globally expect a comprehensive modern learning experience for their upskilling needs in this digital age. LTG has the critical expertise in digital platforms, products, analytics, and professional services, enabling us to scale and execute our transformation vision."

In deciding to award the project Gold, the Brandon Hall Group judges were impressed with the project's results, which included:

Managing and delivering a full transformation journey from traditional to modern learning

Implementation of a cutting-edge learning ecosystem

The monetisation of personalised learning paths

Use of Generative AI to drive efficiencies and tackle work that wasn't possible to do manually

Said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group's Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards programme, "In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organisations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, programme design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Added Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group's Chief Executive Officer, "Our awards programme is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology."

Click here for further information about the AICPA & CIMA learning transformation project, LTG involvement, and additional information sessions.

