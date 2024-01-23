GPCR Modulators and Screening Optimization for New Chemotypes Using DNA-Encoded Libraries, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the key principles involved in the discovery and optimization of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) modulators. Attendees will learn about the use of DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening methods to find high-quality and structurally diverse novel hits as starting points in the development of new GPCR modulators.
TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Small molecule modulators of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) continue to be a highly productive area of research in drug discovery. A new webinar will dive into the dynamic world of GPCR modulator optimization in drug discovery.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss components of GPCR modulator optimization including affinity, efficacy, signal bias and kinetics. As understanding of GPCR pharmacology has increased, so have methods to screen for them. For instance, orthosteric and allosteric modalities provide a diverse and complex array of possible cellular responses, each requiring its own optimization method. The featured speakers will also describe robust methods that have been developed using DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology to screen libraries of more than100 billion compounds to identify high-quality, drug-like hits that are completely structurally novel — even among hits for GPCR targets that have undergone extensive screening through other technologies.
By attending this webinar, you will gain insights into optimizing GPCR modulators and screening through DEL to better identify high-quality and drug-like hits.
Join experts from X-Chem, Anthony Keefe, Ph.D., senior vice president, Innovation; and Johan Bartholomeus, Ph.D., senior principal scientist, for the live webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at 2 p.m. EST (11a.m. PST).
