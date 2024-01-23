GPCR Modulators and Screening Optimization for New Chemotypes Using DNA-Encoded Libraries, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As understanding of GPCR pharmacology has increased, so have methods to screen for them. Post this

By attending this webinar, you will gain insights into optimizing GPCR modulators and screening through DEL to better identify high-quality and drug-like hits.

Join experts from X-Chem, Anthony Keefe, Ph.D., senior vice president, Innovation; and Johan Bartholomeus, Ph.D., senior principal scientist, for the live webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at 2 p.m. EST (11a.m. PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit GPCR Modulators and Screening Optimization for New Chemotypes Using DNA-Encoded Libraries.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks