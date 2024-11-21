GPM Global Releases Version 2.0 of the GPM® Sustainability Competence Standard, Now Covering Leadership and Project Management

GPM Global has unveiled Version 2.0 of the GPM® Sustainability Competence Standard, the first framework to integrate sustainability leadership with project management. This performance-based standard empowers professionals to deliver regenerative solutions and tackle global challenges with practical tools and clear criteria. It redefines excellence in sustainability and project delivery, setting a new benchmark for meaningful impact. Download it now for free and lead the way in shaping a sustainable future.

DETROIT, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GPM Global, the trailblazer in sustainable project management, proudly announces the official release of Version 2.0 of the GPM® Sustainability Competence Standard—the world's first comprehensive competence standard for sustainable project management.

This second edition represents a complete rewrite, expanding on its groundbreaking foundation to encompass project management alongside sustainability leadership. By integrating regenerative development principles and performance-based evaluation, Version 2.0 raises the bar for professionals tasked with addressing the complex challenges of climate change, social inequity, and biodiversity loss.

"The launch of Version 2.0 marks a new era in sustainable project management," said Dr. Joel Carboni, President of GPM Global. "This isn't just an update; it's a transformative leap forward, empowering leaders and project managers with tools to drive regenerative solutions that rebuild ecosystems, uplift communities, and ensure long-term resilience. It reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing practices that create a net-positive impact."

What's New in Version 2.0?

Regenerative Focus: Incorporates principles that go beyond sustainability to actively restore and enhance social, ecological, and economic systems.

Project Management Integration: Includes the first performance-based competence framework for sustainable project management.

Comprehensive Structure: Features 10 competence units for project managers and 8 for sustainability leaders, each with detailed performance criteria, skills, and knowledge requirements.

Accessible Learning: Offers free tools, templates, and resources to make adopting regenerative practices straightforward and impactful.

As the urgency for sustainability intensifies globally, Version 2.0 addresses the growing demand for frameworks that guide professionals in creating meaningful, measurable change. The competence standard is designed for leaders, project managers, and organizations seeking to embed sustainability at the core of their operations.

The standard is available for free download at www.greenprojectmanagement.org.

About GPM Global

GPM Global is the global leader in sustainable project management, renowned for its innovative tools, methodologies, training, and certifications. By championing regenerative practices, GPM empowers individuals and organizations to thrive while making a positive impact on people and the planet. For more information, visit www.greenprojectmanagement.org.

