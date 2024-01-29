GPR Ventures establishes roots in Oklahoma with the purchase of a multi-tenant industrial property in Tulsa

As we continue to broaden our portfolio throughout the nation, we're excited to solidify our presence in the flourishing city of Tulsa. Post this

ABOUT INTERCHANGE BUSINESS PARK

Spacious suites: The expansive property boasts four suites ranging from 11,183 to 38,884 square feet, 24 exterior docks with 28 drive ins, and ample parking for tenants. All units are currently occupied by three separate tenants.

Property improvements: GPR Ventures has taken proactive steps to enhance the building, starting with the implementation of a roofing upgrade to ensure an elevated aesthetic and long-term structural durability, and the addition of an enclosed parking area that is currently being utilized by a tenant.

Central location: Located at 10835 Independence St., the property is conveniently placed with direct access to Interstate 244, Route 169 and Route 412. It is situated only five miles from the airport, and within a four-hour drive of major cities including Oklahoma City , Kansas City , Dallas and Little Rock .

About GPR Ventures

Founded in 2011, GPR Ventures is a privately held real estate investment firm with offices in Silicon Valley and Sacramento that specializes in providing real estate opportunities for a select group of sophisticated investors. GPR Ventures uses a dynamic, fully developed process and the acquisition-to-disposition expertise of founders Glen Yonekura and Phillip Rolla to yield consistent results. GPR's portfolio includes 154 industrial, multifamily and office buildings totaling over 4 million square feet and an additional 53 acres of land. For additional information, please visit GPRVentures.com or call (408) 559-3300.

