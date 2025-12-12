GPW Health Center Rebrands as Lunera Health: New Name, Same Mission of Caring for Underserved Families

"Our name has changed, but our mission remains the same: to deliver high-quality, respectful, and affordable care—especially for the underserved. Lunera Health marks a new chapter built on dignity, equity, and trust." Brian Harris, CEO, Lunera Health Post this

As part of the rebrand, Lunera Health has adopted a modern visual identity, including a refreshed logo and updated design across its three clinic locations in Woodbridge, Manassas, and Dumfries, as well as on its website and outreach materials. Inside and outside the clinics, way-finding signage, printed materials, online pages, and digital communication channels will all transition to the new brand.

Hunter Peterson, Chief Business Development Officer, added, "We are excited to continue serving our community under the Lunera Health name with renewed energy and clarity. This rebrand signals our ongoing growth, including expanded services, improved patient access, and stronger communication with the families we serve, all without compromising the compassionate care that has always defined us."

What Stays the Same

The dedicated team of experienced providers and staff.

The organization's core values: Respect, Integrity, Excellence, Innovation, and Teamwork.

Commitment to sliding fee scale pricing, multilingual care including Spanish and culturally sensitive services, free patient transportation, and the patient centered medical home model.

What Changes

A new name: from GPW Health Center to Lunera Health.

A refreshed logo and visual identity used for all patient-facing materials, signage, and digital presence.

Updated website, communications, and outreach materials under the Lunera Health brand.

About Lunera Health

Lunera Health is a nonprofit community health center serving Northern Virginia. Our mission is to provide comprehensive, integrated, quality healthcare to all families, regardless of their income, insurance status, or background. We offer medical, dental, behavioral health, and support services across multiple locations with a focus on accessibility, cultural sensitivity, and patient dignity. Lunera Health strives to be a medical home for underserved individuals and families, offering sliding fee pricing, multilingual care, and free transportation for eligible patients.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website https://lunerahealth.org or call your local Lunera Health center.

Media Contact

Jared Flowers, https://lunerahealth.org, 1 703-680-7950 4014, [email protected], https://lunerahealth.org

SOURCE Lunera Health