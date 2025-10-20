GrabScanGo Debuts DIY Lobby Market Program for Hotels in Underserved Regions, Ahead of The Hospitality Show 2025

New "do-it-yourself" option brings 24/7 self-checkout markets to properties in regions not currently served by a GrabScanGo service operator partner.

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrabScanGo, the leader in 24/7 self-checkout lobby markets for hotels, today unveiled a DIY Lobby Market program that lets properties in regions not currently served by a GrabScanGo service operator partner launch a modern, fully stocked, self-service market on their own. This new option expands on GrabScanGo's technology platform that already powers hundreds of hotel lobby markets nationwide.

Trusted for its Managed Lobby Market Program in top U.S. metros, GrabScanGo transforms underused spaces (business centers, gift shops, lounge areas) into high-margin guest markets. With the new DIY option, hotels outside those metros can deploy the same technology, dashboards, and playbooks to stand up and run markets on their own terms.

"We're thrilled to make our proven solution available everywhere," said Wilfred Martis, Co-Founder & CEO of GrabScanGo. "DIY markets let hotel teams deliver an elevated 24/7 amenity and unlock incremental revenue, even where third-party service operators aren't available."

Learn more at https://grabscango.com/diy-lobby-markets.

One Powerful Platform - Two Ways to Run It

Whether operated by GrabScanGo's nationwide service operator network or by hotel staff, every market runs on the company's patented self-checkout technology featuring:

Checkout your way: a modern, minimal-footprint touchscreen terminal, instant access via Apple App Clip, or the full GrabScanGo mobile app.

Simultaneous, line-free checkout: unlike single-terminal systems, multiple guests can check out at the same time using their phones.

Move & scale in minutes: add or relocate terminals without provisioning or central coordination.

ADA-compliant terminals and checkout flows.

Centralized management: all terminals are remotely monitored and fully managed by GrabScanGo, including regular software updates and feature rollouts - no IT support required from hotel staff.

Why Hotels Choose GrabScanGo

Other solutions can demand heavy infrastructure, licensing, or ongoing IT oversight. GrabScanGo delivers:

Zero CapEx, Zero Labor (for Managed Markets)

Plug-and-play setup for DIY properties

Real-time sales & inventory reporting

Flexible stocking (hotel-run, GrabScanGo service-operator-run, or hybrid)

Enterprise-grade reliability for 24/7 operation

See It Live at The Hospitality Show 2025

GrabScanGo will showcase both Managed and DIY models, plus live self-checkout demos and case studies, at Booth #613 at The Hospitality Show 2025 in Denver on October 28th and 29th. Hotel leaders interested in launching a self-checkout lobby market can visit GrabScanGo.com to learn more or schedule a meeting at the show.

About GrabScanGo

GrabScanGo powers 24/7 self-checkout lobby markets that delight guests and drive ancillary revenue for hotels. From turnkey Managed Markets in major metros to DIY Markets everywhere else, GrabScanGo combines patented technology, operational playbooks, and robust analytics to turn underutilized spaces into profitable, guest-loved amenities. Learn more at https://grabscango.com/.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, GrabScanGo, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://grabscango.com/

SOURCE GrabScanGo