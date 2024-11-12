GrabScanGo, in Collaboration with MagTek, Launches App Clip to Simplify Purchases at Hotel Lobby Markets

Integrating GrabScanGo's revolutionary App Clip with Magensa demonstrates how payment transactions can be simple, fast, and secure. Post this

Guests initiate their shopping journey by scanning the App Clip Code prominently displayed at the market. Instantly, the App Clip appears on their iPhone, providing a seamless interface for scanning and purchasing. With a simple scan of the UPC barcodes on the products' packages, guests build their shopping carts. When ready, they check out and securely pay using Apple Pay, all on their iPhone.

Payments made through Apple Pay are processed with the utmost security using MagTek's Magensa Payment Protection Gateway, guaranteeing peace of mind for both guests and hotel operators. Magensa Payment Protection Gateway and Tokenization Services harmonize card-present and card-not-present solutions however you need to accept payments. Magensa is a PCI-DSS certified environment for securely processing payment transactions.

By eliminating friction from the purchase process, GrabScanGo and MagTek empower hotel guests to shop with unprecedented ease, speed, and security, enhancing their overall experience.

"We are excited to partner with MagTek to introduce this groundbreaking App Clip," said Wilfred Martis, CEO and co-founder of GrabScanGo. "Our collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine the retail experience, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency to hotel guests. With GrabScanGo and MagTek, purchasing at hotel lobby markets has never been easier."

"Magensa gateway services enable our customers to securely accept both card-present and card-not-present transactions in one comprehensive solution," said Andy Deignan, president and CEO of MagTek. "Integrating GrabScanGo's revolutionary App Clip with Magensa demonstrates how payment transactions can be simple, fast, and secure - three key elements needed to build customer loyalty."

For more information about GrabScanGo's innovative managed lobby market program, visit https://grabscango.com/. For more information about Magensa Services, visit https://www.magtek.com/services or call 562-546-6400.

About GrabScanGo

Founded in 2019 by a team of technology and convenience services professionals, GrabScanGo manages self-checkout markets for hundreds of leading hotels, offering a complete, hassle-free solution. Whether transforming underutilized spaces into markets or taking over existing ones, GrabScanGo handles every aspect with its proven 5-step approach: Set Up, Source, Stock, Sell, and Share. This turnkey service allows hotels to enhance guest satisfaction and generate additional revenue at no cost and without the need for extra staff. To learn more, visit GrabScanGo.com.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide efficient and private electronic transactions.

MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.

