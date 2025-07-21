GrabScanGo Launches the First Plug-and-Play Retail Self-Checkout Platform with Zero Provisioning

"Our platform makes retail self-checkout terminals truly portable and scalable - drop it in, power it up, and it just works" Post this

"Our platform makes retail self-checkout terminals truly portable and scalable - drop it in, power it up, and it just works" said Wilfred Martis, Co-Founder and CEO of GrabScanGo. "This is a game-changer for retail operators and service providers."

A NEW STANDARD IN RETAIL SELF-CHECKOUT DEPLOYMENT

GrabScanGo's platform is the first to offer:

Zero-provisioning deployment - terminals auto-configure based on location

Flexible checkout options - customers can check out using: 1) GrabScanGo Terminal - with swipe, chip, or tap card reader, 2) GrabScanGo App - includes login, purchase history, and supports stored payment methods and discounts, 3) GrabScanGo iOS App Clip - for instant checkout without app install or login

Full inventory & pricing backend - manage from warehouse to market

Instant market setup - add or move terminals across locations in minutes

Already live in hotels, office campuses, and industrial properties, GrabScanGo also supports expansion into multifamily, co-working, and gym environments - any place where unattended retail needs to work simply, quickly, and reliably.

HARDWARE PARTNERSHIPS FOR SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

GrabScanGo's terminals are built on proven hardware platforms:

Elo touchscreens for fast, intuitive user experiences

MagTek secure card readers for chip, swipe, and contactless payments

"Elo's interactive displays are built to power modern self-service experiences, and GrabScanGo's platform brings that vision to life," said Luke Wilwerding, Vice President of North America Sales at Elo. "Their integration delivers a polished and intuitive retail checkout experience - ideal for both end users and the teams deploying them."

"GrabScanGo's zero-provisioning architecture is an excellent match for our secure Dyna Devices and Magensa Service technologies," said John Arato, Chief Sales Officer at MagTek. "By combining frictionless deployment with robust security, this solution offers a compelling approach to scaling unattended retail in today's fast-moving environments."

BUILT FOR OPERATORS, READY FOR PARTNERS

The GrabScanGo platform includes:

Self-checkout terminals (Elo + MagTek)

iOS & Android Apps (with login, wallet, purchase history)

iOS App Clip (instant access with no login)

Android Instant App (launching H2 2025)

Cloud-based inventory, pricing, and analytics suite

Operators already use GrabScanGo to manage 24/7 lobby markets, micro-stores, and unattended food and sundry locations - all without needing technical staff.

About GrabScanGo

GrabScanGo delivers a patented, plug-and-play self-checkout platform that eliminates the friction of deploying and managing unattended retail. Its architecture supports instant activation of mobile and terminal-based checkout - without provisioning - backed by a complete inventory, pricing, and analytics system.

Founded in 2019 by technology and convenience services veterans, GrabScanGo is already in use across a growing footprint of hotels, offices, and industrial sites. The platform is built to scale efficiently into new verticals, offering a proven foundation for partners looking to expand or modernize unattended retail experiences.

Visit grabscango.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, GrabScanGo, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://grabscango.com/

SOURCE GrabScanGo