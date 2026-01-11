GrabScanGo, Storm Interface, and Vispero Enable Independent Self-Checkout for Visually Impaired Shoppers

New accessible self-checkout experience allows visually impaired shoppers to scan items, review purchases, and pay independently using tactile hardware and screen-reader technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrabScanGo, the leader in plug-and-play retail self-checkout technology, today announced a new accessibility milestone achieved in partnership with Storm Interface and Vispero. Designed to support ADA accessibility requirements, the GrabScanGo self-checkout experience allows visually impaired shoppers to independently scan products, review their cart, and complete payment using either a physical card or a mobile wallet.

The solution combines Storm Interface's AudioNav assistive keypad, designed specifically for non-visual navigation, with Vispero's JAWS® for Kiosk screen reader software, the world's most widely used screen reader for people who are blind or have low vision. These technologies are integrated into GrabScanGo's self-checkout terminals, bringing true accessibility to unattended retail environments such as hotel lobby markets, office markets, and other self-service retail locations.

"Self-checkout should be empowering, not exclusionary," said Wilfred Martis, Co-founder & CEO at GrabScanGo. "By integrating purpose-built assistive hardware from Storm Interface with Vispero's trusted screen-reader software, we've made it possible for visually impaired shoppers to complete a full checkout independently – without assistance, without workarounds, and without compromising speed or security."

Designed for Independent, Non-Visual Checkout

Using GrabScanGo's accessible self-checkout terminal, visually impaired shoppers can:

Navigate the checkout interface using Storm Interface's tactile AudioNav keypad





Hear spoken guidance and prompts through Vispero's JAWS ® for Kiosk screen reader





for Kiosk screen reader Scan product barcodes





Review items in their cart





Complete checkout and pay using 1) physical credit or debit card, or 2) mobile phone or digital wallet

All interactions are designed to be completed without sighted assistance, supporting independence and dignity in everyday retail experiences.

Accessibility Without Compromising Modern Retail

Unlike accessibility solutions that require separate devices or alternative checkout processes, GrabScanGo's approach integrates accessibility directly into the primary self-checkout experience. The same terminal supports traditional touch interaction and ADA-compliant non-visual navigation – allowing operators to serve all shoppers through a single platform.

"This collaboration demonstrates how assistive technology can be seamlessly embedded into modern self-service environments," said Nicky Shaw, US Operations Manager at Storm Interface. "Our AudioNav keypad was designed specifically for intuitive, tactile navigation, and when paired with GrabScanGo and Vispero's software, it creates a powerful and inclusive checkout experience."

"JAWS has long been trusted by the visually impaired community for reliable, efficient screen access," added Matt Ater, Senior Vice President at Vispero. "Seeing it deployed in real-world retail environments like self-checkout terminals is an important step toward broader accessibility in everyday commerce."

Available Now

The ADA-compliant self-checkout solution is available today as part of GrabScanGo's self-checkout platform and is being showcased at NRF 2026 in collaboration with Storm Interface and Vispero at Booth #2353.

About GrabScanGo

GrabScanGo provides 24/7 self-checkout markets and unattended retail solutions for hotels, offices, healthcare facilities, and multi-family communities. Founded in 2019, GrabScanGo is the creator of the industry's first patented plug-and-play, zero-provisioning self-checkout platform, enabling faster deployment, greater flexibility, and frictionless shopping experiences at scale. For more Information, go to GrabScanGo.com.

About Storm Interface

Storm is pioneering the future of accessible self-service, developing products, solutions and services to support your accessibility journey – all built on decades of experience. As global specialists in accessibility, our solutions are tailored to meet the needs of a wide variety of public applications and comply with the highest international standards. For more information visit Storm-Interface.com.

About Vispero

Vispero® is the global leader in assistive technology products for those with vision impairments. Freedom Scientific, TPGi, Enhanced Vision, and Optelec, all Vispero brands, have a long history of innovation for customers with accessibility needs. Our product portfolio is considered one of the most diverse and reliable on the market. It includes JAWS for Windows, the global leader in screen reading software. For more information, visit vispero.com.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, GrabScanGo, 1 6508142852, [email protected], https://grabscango.com/

SOURCE GrabScanGo