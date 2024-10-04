Grace After the Choice: A Journey to Forgiveness and Redemption

Christian author Neva Ann Carico shares life-changing decision and her road to healing
ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Neva Ann Cairco never imagined she would share her story, a story that would expose a private secret from her past. However, after receiving what she calls "persistent prompting from the holy spirit," she claims she had no choice but to be obedient, empowering her to reveal her healing journey that took place years ago by publishing her new book, "Wonderfully Made: The Testimony of a Forgiven Woman."
As a raw autobiographical journey of confession, pain, revelation, and healing, Carico reveals her testimony, focusing on the often-overlooked realities of life after abortion and the events leading to it. During the stages of healing, she discovers that the underlying rationale for her decision was the beginning step to obtain her release from abortion guilt and shame by using the forgiveness found through Christ.
"The purpose of telling my story is to help post-abortive women no longer feel alone," said Carico. "I want to be a friend to those who find themselves on the same path to healing and show them that God's love is big enough to heal even the deepest wounds."
Understanding her story may serve as a warning and a beacon of hope, Carico's message aims to be optimistic about redemption and a future filled with grace for those who seek it as they are wonderfully made in the eyes of God. As a Christian, she believes the discussion of abortion should never be dismissed, but instead faced with compassion as the conversation demands honesty and love.
"Forgiving myself was the hardest part, but it was only through God's love and grace that I could finally release the weight of my past," Carico said. "Proving that even the most broken of broken can come alive and discover the joy of forgiveness through Christ."
"Wonderfully Made: The Testimony of a Forgiven Woman"
By Neva Ann Cairco
ISBN: 9781973652151 (softcover); 9781973652144 (hardcover); 9781973652168 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Neva Ann Cairco, born in 1953 and transformed by her faith in 1988, is a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A longtime member of Fort Mill Church of God, she has served in various roles for over twenty years. Neva is a certified Christian marriage counselor through the American Association of Christian Counselors and leads Surrendering the Secret and Forgiven and Set Free Bible studies for post-abortive women. Her book, "Wonderfully Made: The Testimony of a Forgiven Woman," inspires women to embrace their God-given worth and find healing. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/781534-wonderfully-made.
