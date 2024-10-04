Grace After the Choice: A Journey to Forgiveness and Redemption

"The purpose of telling my story is to help post-abortive women no longer feel alone," said Carico. "I want to be a friend to those who find themselves on the same path to healing and show them that God's love is big enough to heal even the deepest wounds." Post this

"The purpose of telling my story is to help post-abortive women no longer feel alone," said Carico. "I want to be a friend to those who find themselves on the same path to healing and show them that God's love is big enough to heal even the deepest wounds."

Understanding her story may serve as a warning and a beacon of hope, Carico's message aims to be optimistic about redemption and a future filled with grace for those who seek it as they are wonderfully made in the eyes of God. As a Christian, she believes the discussion of abortion should never be dismissed, but instead faced with compassion as the conversation demands honesty and love.

"Forgiving myself was the hardest part, but it was only through God's love and grace that I could finally release the weight of my past," Carico said. "Proving that even the most broken of broken can come alive and discover the joy of forgiveness through Christ."

"Wonderfully Made: The Testimony of a Forgiven Woman"

By Neva Ann Cairco

ISBN: 9781973652151 (softcover); 9781973652144 (hardcover); 9781973652168 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Neva Ann Cairco, born in 1953 and transformed by her faith in 1988, is a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A longtime member of Fort Mill Church of God, she has served in various roles for over twenty years. Neva is a certified Christian marriage counselor through the American Association of Christian Counselors and leads Surrendering the Secret and Forgiven and Set Free Bible studies for post-abortive women. Her book, "Wonderfully Made: The Testimony of a Forgiven Woman," inspires women to embrace their God-given worth and find healing. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/781534-wonderfully-made.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE