Grace Bay Resorts Announces Lineup For 2024 Caribbean Food And Wine Festival And Unveils Completion Of Multiple Brand-Wide Expansion Projects

We are excited to host the Caribbean's premier culinary event and showcase new Grace Bay Resorts developments," said Nikheel Advani, COO and Principal of Grace Bay Resorts, and Co-Chairman of Caribbean Food & Wine Festival. "This year's festival will showcase golbal cuisine with a Caribbean twist. Post this

Helming the festival's multiple-course dinner and wine pairing is Chef Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar in Miami. Chef Calvo is a restauranteur and chef personality who aims to bring "Maximum Flavor" to her restaurants, cookbooks, and shows. Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar transports guests to Napa Valley with a thoughtfully curated, ingredient-driven menu filled with innovative and artful dishes using only the finest, locally and sustainably sourced ingredients.

The all-star lineup also includes Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee of Scratch Restaurants who will be curating the farewell brunch. Best known for their MICHELIN-recognized Sushi by Scratch Restaurants (with locations in major cities including Beverly Hills, Montecito, Miami, Seattle, Chicago and more), Chefs Lee and Kallas-Lee have crated signature omakase experiences that highlight their dedication to the artisanal "from scratch" approach to hospitality.

Beverage partners for this year's Caribbean Food & Wine Festival include Ken Wright Cellars, Veuve Clicquot and The Macallan. Ken Wright is a renowned winemaker known for his exceptional Pinot Noir and has become a pioneer in Oregon's wine industry, focusing on single-vineyard wines that express the unique terroir of each site. Veuve Clicquot – who will be pouring their premium line for the event – is a symbol of luxury and celebration, bringing iconic champagne to guests since 1772. The Macallan is an award-winning single malt Scotch whisky, offering two decades of whisky-making expertise to Caribbean Food & Wine Festival.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of events, ranging from culinary experiences to insightful discussions. Highlights include a kickoff cocktail party at Grace Bay Club's exclusive Estate Pool, a culinary trends symposium at the brand-new South Bank, and a four-course wine dinner at the iconic Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar. Additionally, The Wine Cellar, The Marine Room, Coyaba, The Palms, and Wymara will host their own special events, contributing to the vibrant multi-day celebration across Turks and Caicos.

An overview of the event schedule is below:

Wednesday, November 6

Press Conference at Grace Bay Club – 2:00 p.m.

Meet the Winemaker event at The Wine Cellar – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Guests can spend one-on-one time with award-winning winemaker partner Ken Wright of Ken Wright Cellars in Oregon . $49 per person.

Thursday, November 7

Kickoff Cocktail Party at Grace Bay Club's Estate Pool – 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The first night will feature a poolside silent auction, a variety of pop-ups, exclusive tastings and a curated dinner complemented by cocktails from The Macallan at the luxurious Estate Pool. $149 per person.

Friday, November 8

Women of Wine Lunch at The Shore Club – 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The festival's opening event will feature a celebration of women winemakers at The Shore Club oceanfront luxury resort on Long Bay Beach, hosted by Althea Williams . $99 per person.

Culinary Trends Symposium at South Bank Ocean Estate – 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

A complimentary, informative seminar on food trends will be held at the restaurant in the afternoon and will also be streamed online for those who can't make it to Turks & Caicos.

Gourmet Safari – 6:30 p.m.

This progressive dining experience will span five locations, starting with the first course at Coyaba, second course at Grace's Cottage, main course at The Palms, dessert at Wymara and cocktails at Rock House. $250 per person or $450 per couple.

Saturday, November 9

Wine Pairing Experience at The Marine Room – Two seatings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Guests will enjoy wine pairings at this picturesque oceanfront restaurant. $59 per person.

Four-Course Wine Dinner & Cocktails at Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar – 6:30 p.m.

The concluding main event of the weekend will feature a curated menu crafted by Chef Adrianne Calvo and cocktails presented by The Macallan, set at Grace Bay Club's Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar.

Sunday, November 10

Brunch with Champagne & Cocktails at Rock House – Two seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Guests will be transported to Rock House, a unique resort and residential vision located on the north coast of Providenciales, for a glamorous farewell complete with a curated menu from Chefs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee of Scratch Restaurants along with pairings from Veuve Clicquot's Premium Champagne. $149 per person.

In addition to the Caribbean Food & Wine Festival, guests will be among the first to experience significant renovation and expansion projects at Grace Bay Resorts. The highly anticipated opening of South Bank, the island's newest residential resort and marina with the destination's first man-made lagoon, is slated for November and will feature waterfront properties and facilities featuring contemporary Caribbean design. New luxury water transportation offerings will be available to ferry guests between all properties within the Grace Bay Resorts portfolio, spanning Grace Bay Club, Rock House, Point Grace, South Bank, Private Villa Collection and West Bay Club. Grace Bay Club, the brand's flagship property and the island's only luxury all-oceanfront-suite resort on Grace Bay Beach, is fresh off a multimillion-dollar renovation and has recently unveiled a new beach club concept called Offshore, beachfront cabanas with refreshed programming and renovated Villas suites. Lastly, the longest bar in the Caribbean is getting a fresh new look as Grace Bay Club's Inifiniti Bar will unveil a redesign in November.

Event tickets can be purchased at www.caribbeanfoodandwinefestivaltci.com. For more information about Grace Bay Resorts, please visit www.gracebayresorts.com.

About Grace Bay Resorts

Grace Bay Resorts is the Caribbean's leading independent luxury resort developer, owner, and operator with an expanding collection of resorts and branded residences in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. Founded from its flagship property Grace Bay Club, which opened in 1993 as the first luxury all-oceanfront-suite resort in Turks and Caicos, the Grace Bay Resorts portfolio currently comprises Grace Bay Club, Rock House, Point Grace, West Bay Club, the Private Villa Collection, and the newest luxury oceanfront resort and marina South Bank, developed by Windward and slated for opening November 2024. The expansion of Rock House is currently underway and will include a spa and wellness center, new food and beverage outlets, an expansive beach, and more. Soon to break ground is The Point, an exceptional low-density development with 38 stunning oceanfront condominiums and 16 casita style villas along with a diverse range of new resort amenities. Over the next four years, the Private Villa Collection will double its total number of villa offerings with standalone villas and the addition of Niva and Sanctuary, separate developments clustered together delivering over 20 exceptional new villas. Grace Bay Resorts is a proud member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.gracebayresorts.com. Follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GraceBayResorts and Instagram @gracebayresorts.

Media Contact

The Point PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

Grace Bay Resorts, Grace Bay Resorts, 1 649 946 5757, [email protected], https://gracebayresorts.com/

SOURCE Grace Bay Resorts