Grace Bay Resorts Unveils Lineup for 2023 Caribbean Food and Wine Festival, An Epic Culinary Celebration Taking Place on One of the World's Best Beaches

"This year is an extra special celebration as we f@te Grace Bay Resort's 30th anniversary, a major milestone year for the brand," said Nikheel Advani, COO and Principal, Grace Bay Resorts and Co-Chairman of the Caribbean Food & Wine Festival committee.

The festival's official chef partner is Chef Martin Burge, hailing from Malmesbury, England. Burge is currently the culinary director at Farncombe Estate in the Cotswolds, and previously served a 13-year tenure at Whatley Manor Hotel & Spa, which has him hold two Michelin Stars for nine years. The winemaker partner is Stefano Benini of Frescobaldi Wines in Tuscany, Italy. A pioneer in wine production in Tuscany, Frescobaldi is one of the oldest winemaking families in Italy who has been in the wine business for over 700 years with 30 generations of passionate winemakers. Benini serves as the International Export Director and represents the 30th generation of the Frescobaldi family.

Guests of the multi-day festival can enjoy a series of exclusive events from culinary experiences to thought-provoking discussions including a kickoff cocktail party at Grace Bay Club's exclusive Estate Pool, an intimate wine pairing experience and illuminating culinary trends symposium at Grace's Cottage, a four-course anniversary wine dinner at the iconic Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar and more. The Wine Cellar, Rock House, Private Villa Collection and Crackpot Kitchen will also participate with hosted events.

An overview of the event schedule is below:

Wednesday, October 11

Press Conference at Grace Bay Club – 2:00 p.m.

Meet the Winemaker event at The Wine Cellar – 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Guests can spend one-on-one time with award-winning winemaker partner Stefano Benini of Frescobaldi Wines in Tuscany, Italy . $49 per person.

Thursday, October 12

Kickoff Cocktail Party at Grace Bay Club's Estate Pool – 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

The first night will feature a poolside silent auction, a variety of pop-ups, exclusive tastings and a curated dinner with the chef at the luxurious Estate Pool. $99 per person.

Friday, October 13

Women of Wine at La Dolce Vita Villa, Private Villa Collection – 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The festival's opening event will feature a celebration of women winemakers at The Shore Club oceanfront luxury resort on Long Bay Beach. $79 per person.

Caribbean Food & Wine Festival Food Fair at Crackpot Kitchen – 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

This culinary event is complimentary to guests and locals.

Saturday, October 14

Wine Pairing Experience at Grace's Cottage – Two seatings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Guests will enjoy wine pairings at this picturesque al fresco restaurant at boutique luxury resort Point Grace. $59 per person.

Culinary Trends Symposium at Grace's Cottage – 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

A complimentary, informative seminar on food trends will be held at the restaurant in the afternoon and will also be streamed online for those who can't make it to Turks & Caicos. James Beard award-winning Chef Meherwan Irani will moderate.

Four-Course Wine Dinner & Cocktails at Infiniti Restaurant & Raw Bar – 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

In honor of Grace Bay Resort's 30th Anniversary, Chef Burge will create a multi-course dining experience where guests will taste premium 30-day aged meats paired with rare 1993 wines selected by 30th generation winemaker Stefano Benini of Frescobaldi Wines. This will take place at Grace Bay Resort's premier gourmet oceanfront restaurant. $229 per person.

Sunday, October 15

Brunch with Champagne & Cocktails at Rock House – Two seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Guests will be transported to Rock House, a unique resort and residential vision located on the north coast of Providenciales, for a glamorous farewell complete with champagne and cerulean views. $149 per person.

Guests of the Caribbean Food & Wine Festival can enjoy recent resort enhancements as a part of a multimillion-dollar investment into Grace Bay Resorts, including new cabanas on the beach and in front of Estate Pool.

Event tickets can be purchased at www.caribbeanfoodandwinefestivaltci.com. For more information about Grace Bay Resorts, please visit www.gracebayresorts.com.

About Grace Bay Resorts

Grace Bay Resorts is the Caribbean's leading independent luxury resort developer and operator with an expanding collection of resorts and branded residences in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. Founded from its flagship property Grace Bay Club, which opened in 1993 as the first luxury all-oceanfront-suite resort in Turks and Caicos, the Grace Bay Resorts portfolio currently comprises Grace Bay Club, Point Grace, West Bay Club, the Private Villa Collection, Rock House, the island's first resort development on the picturesque north shore of Providenciales and South Bank, the island's newest residential resort and marina slated for early 2024 with six distinct neighborhoods offering one- to five-bedroom waterfront residences designed by award-winning architecture firm Blee Halligan that exude a modern Caribbean aesthetic. The company is currently expanding its award-winning brand and services across the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.gracebayresorts.com. Follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GraceBayResorts and Instagram @gracebayresorts.

Media Contact

