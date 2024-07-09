Grace Farms Unveils New Iced Tea Line Perfect for Sugar-Free, Organic Summer Sips

Available now on the Grace Farms website and Amazon, Grace Farms NEW organic iced teas include caffeine free flavors like Hibiscus Orange, Spearmint Rose, Rooibos Chai, Classic Iced Tea and Ginger Peach. Post this

"Our team at Grace Farms is committed to offering every consumer the most delicious sip that is truly good for bodies and giving back to the community. Our new iced teas meet the consumer demand for nourishing, refreshing beverages that provide healthy hydration for the whole family," says Adam Thatcher, CEO at Grace Farms Tea & Coffee. "As we continue to innovate new products our team is always asking what our customers want to drink and how we can best offer them new moments of zen in their days - whether it be hot or cold. These iced teas are perfect for summer and beyond and help round out our growing portfolio of feel-good teas and coffees that help customers do good and feel good at the same time."

The new iced teas are available in five flavor varieties, including:

Classic: Crafted with a mix of premium, organic Assam black tea from India and Ceylon black tea from Sri Lanka to offer a full-bodied, brisk flavor and malty mouthfeel.

Ginger Peach: An elevated summer blend of premium black tea, tangy ginger, and sweet ripe summer peaches that is naturally sweet with organic whole leaf stevia.

: An elevated summer blend of premium black tea, tangy ginger, and sweet ripe summer peaches that is naturally sweet with organic whole leaf stevia. Hibiscus Orange: A delicious mixture of tangy hibiscus, zesty orange peel, and delicate elderflower that is ultra-hydrating and full of antioxidants.

Rooibos Chai: A smooth and flavorful blend of caffeine free rooibos, cinnamon, and spices that offers a sugar-free sweetness and a honey-like flavor full of antioxidants.

Spearmint Rose: A refreshing blend features cooling mint and delicate floral undertones to create an uplifting mint taste balanced with the softness of rose petals, calendula, and licorice root.

Each iced tea flavor can be used to make delicious summer mocktails, a hot meditative tea moment, or simply enjoyed over ice. These masterfully blended and Fairtrade certified teas are completely organic and sugar free to offer a vibrant, naturally refreshing flavor .The team at Grace Farms has created recipes and brewing tips from in-house tea master, Frank Kwei on the Grace Farms website. The new iced teas join Grace Farms' already impressive line of wellness teas, herbal teas, coffees, and more. You can find more images HERE.

Grace Farms is a certified B Corp has pioneered a philanthropic capitalism approach that enables the company to provide customers with the highest quality, carefully sourced tea and coffee, while also prioritizing ethical and sustainable practices. Grace Farms products are available nationwide on the Grace Farms website, Amazon, Whole Foods regionally, and more. To learn more about the company, product offerings, and find products nearby please visit https://sharegracefarms.com/.

About Grace Farms Foundation and Grace Farms

Grace Farms Foundation's interdisciplinary humanitarian mission is to pursue peace through five initiatives—nature, arts, justice, community, and faith—and Grace Farms, a SANAA-designed site, is for convening people across sectors. Our stake in the ground is to end modern slavery and gender-based violence and create more grace and peace in our local and global communities. New this year, Grace Farms introduces a Certified B Corp™ premium tea and coffee company called Grace Farms Tea & Coffee that gives back 100% of its profits to support the work of Design For FREEDOM™ and ending forced labor worldwide. Grace Farms' exceptional teas and coffees are available to ship nationwide. For more information, please visit https://sharegracefarms.com

