Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection Ranked No. 1 in Europe and Greece on the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025 List of Resorts

Perched above the Aegean in the peaceful village of Imerovigli, Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection is a cliffside retreat that captures the beauty and spirit of Santorini. With sweeping caldera views, whitewashed architecture and the island's largest infinity-edge pool, the hotel offers an elegant hideaway in one of the world's most storied destinations. Guests experience the best of the island, from private yacht cruises and sunset cocktails to ancient ruins and hidden beaches, all woven together by the warmth of true Greek hospitality.

At the heart of the hotel is Varoulko Santorini, where Michelin-Awarded Chef Lefteris Lazarou brings a fresh perspective to traditional Greek and Mediterranean flavors. The menu highlights the island's bounty, with seafood and seasonal ingredients taking center stage, served on an open-air terrace overlooking the sea. Newly introduced Infinity Suites and The Villa offer intimate accommodations that blend Cycladic elegance with modern comfort.

Under the leadership of General Manager Jerry Diamantatos, a seasoned hotelier with deep ties to Greek culture and cuisine, Grace Hotel continues to evolve its offerings with care and creativity. Weekly guided hikes up Skaros Rock invite exploration of Santorini's history and natural beauty, while Greek Aperitivo Hour at 363 Bar brings guests together over local cocktails and shared stories. A curated collection of handcrafted games by Greek lifestyle brand THEMIS Z adds a playful touch to afternoons by the pool, while the new Auberge Insiders Guide by designer Themis Zouganeli offers personal recommendations for where to shop, swim and dine around the island.

These accolades come at an exciting time of thoughtful growth for Auberge Resorts Collection in European and urban markets. Earlier this year, the brand opened Collegio alla Querce in Florence, Italy, and The Woodward in Geneva, Switzerland. Next year will see the highly anticipated debut of Cambridge House in Mayfair, London, along with The Knox in Dallas, Texas. Several additional openings are also on the horizon, including The Shore Club in Miami Beach, The Birdsall in Houston, Shell Bay Club and Resort in Hallandale Beach, and Moncayo in Puerto Rico.

Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, according to the results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025 readers' survey. Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards are an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers make plans to set out on trips around the globe. This recognition is a powerful testament to the extraordinary experience provided, as the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers out there now.

About Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection

A picturesque sanctuary perched above the Aegean Sea, Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection is a sensational 23-room boutique property located in Santorini's peaceful village of Imerovigli, just 15 minutes from famed Oía. Luxurious accommodations range from Infinity Suites to Deluxe Studios, all with ocean views and private terraces and many with private plunge pools and hammam baths. The two-bedroom Villa offers a true home away from home for couples, families or groups of friends with its own spa for in-room treatments, full kitchen, swimming pool, wine & cigar cellar and dedicated butler. Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection is home to Varoulko Santorini, a Greek-Mediterranean restaurant helmed by Athens' Michelin decorated Chef Lefteris Lazarou, and adjacent 363 Bar featuring awe-worthy views of Santorini's famed sunsets over the caldera vistas. The property was recently awarded one Michelin Key in the inaugural Michelin Guide to Greece, a testament to its exceptional hospitality. The 22-meter infinity pool is the property's cultural center point, offering around-the-clock poolside culinary service. The hotel's talented team can arrange various wellness treatments and fitness classes, private chef dinners, and immersive local excursions such as wine or honey tastings, pottery or Greek sandal making, guided hikes, sunset picnics, yacht trips and more.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Everton Football Club, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Everton FC, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

