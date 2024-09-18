Grace Madden joins HNTB as project director for fleet and facilities

Grace's technical skills and expertise will help us continue providing extraordinary service to our clients through the delivery of customized and sustainable fleet and facility solutions Post this

"We are excited to add Grace's unique experience and capabilities to our growing base of talent around fleet and facilities," said Paul Godfrey, HNTB's Massachusetts office leader and vice president. "She has a proven track record of working with clients to plan, manage and execute large-scale vehicle programs that drive success."

In her new role, Madden will collaborate with clients and project teams across the U.S. to help advance programs related to rail vehicles, rail systems and related facilities.

"Grace's technical skills and expertise will help us continue providing extraordinary service to our clients through the delivery of customized and sustainable fleet and facility solutions," said David Diaz, HNTB's fleet and facilities practice lead and senior vice president. "Her extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to collaborate with our clients on their most critical needs related to fleet and facilities management."

Throughout her career, Madden has taken leadership roles on various systems and vehicle engineering teams on vehicle replacement programs for several railroad companies, including Union Pacific, Egyptian National Railways and Saudi Arabian Railways. She also collaborated on similar efforts for transit agencies in the U.S., including Metrolink in Southern California.

Madden holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso, in addition to a Master of Science in engineering from Northwestern University.

