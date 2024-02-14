GraceBlood/VelociLink Joins ERPVAR Acumatica ISV Network with Acumatica EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) Managed Services

ERPVAR welcomes GraceBlood to the ERPVAR.com Acumatica ISV and Partner network. GraceBlood's VelociLink offers Acumatica EDI managed services with personalized customer service to get and keep Acumatica EDI transactions up and running.
MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERPVAR welcomes GraceBlood and their VelociLink solution to the ERPVAR.com Acumatica ISV and VAR network. GraceBlood, a leading Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions provider, is now promoted in ERPVAR.com's Acumatica ISV Directory. This collaboration aims to introduce GraceBlood's VelociLink advanced Acumatica EDI managed services to Acumatica partners and customers.
ERPVAR.com's Acumatica ISV Directory:
By becoming a part of ERPVAR.com's Acumatica ISV Directory, GraceBlood's VelociLink EDI is opening doors to a wider audience and empowering Acumatica users with robust and customized EDI solutions that cater to their specific business requirements. GraceBlood VelociLink offers seamless integration of EDI capabilities for Acumatica customers, enabling businesses to optimize their supply chain management and build stronger relationships with trading partners. GraceBlood's VelociLink EDI operates on standardized protocols and formats, ensuring consistency and uniformity in data exchange. This standardization is especially crucial in industries with strict regulatory guidelines, such as healthcare, food, and finance. By offering access to a trusted third-party EDI solution, ERP providers can provide a compliant solution that aligns with industry standards, thereby minimizing the risks of errors, delays, and compliance-related issues.
Webinar Series: Unlocking the Power of EDI in Acumatica:
To kick off our partnership, GraceBlood is hosting a series of webinars to help Acumatica users unlock the full potential of EDI within their ERP system. These webinars will cover various EDI and ERP topics, such as best practices, implementation strategies, and real-world case studies. The aim is to educate the Acumatica community of partners and customers and provide practical insights to enhance their supply chain.
Register for this upcoming ERPVAR Acumatica ISV Webinar: Streamline EDI and Payment Processes with Automated Solutions. Join us and our friends at GraceBlood/VelociLink and Paya/Nuvei to learn how to automate electronic data interchange, accounts receivable and payment processes.
Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024
Time: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET
GraceBlood Shares Expertise with Guest Blog Contributions on ERPVAR:
GraceBlood is committed to sharing its wealth of knowledge and expertise in EDI through guest blog contributions on ERPVAR.com. These insightful articles will cover various EDI-related topics, providing Acumatica users with valuable insights and tips for optimizing their EDI processes.
The benefits of an integrated EDI provider/Acumatica partnership with GraceBlood:
- EDI/B2B integration solutions firm founded in 2003
- Specializing in any-to-any translations and "last mile" connectivity
- Dedicated team of professionals with a combined 300+ years of combined experience
- All remote, all the time, coast-to-coast
- Partnerships with industry-leading software resellers
"We welcome GraceBlood to our ERPVAR Acumatica ISV and VAR network. Their expertise in EDI/B2B solutions complements the capabilities of the Acumatica ERP platform, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for efficient data interchange. We are excited about the value this collaboration will bring to the Acumatica community." - Adrian Montgomery - Partner at ERPVAR
About GraceBlood
GraceBlood is a trusted integrated Acumatica EDI solution provider. They are known for their commitment to simplifying EDI processes and delivering solutions with a personalized touch. With a focus on providing scalable and user-friendly EDI solutions, GraceBlood's VelociLink empowers businesses to streamline their operations and enhance overall efficiency.
About ERPVAR
Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents certified the collective expertise of Acumatica Cloud ERP, Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, and SAP Business One integrated software vendors (ISVs) combined with the expertise of local implementation ERP consultants. These local ERP consultants provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs.
Media Contact
Adrian Montgomery, ERPVAR, 949-600-6527, [email protected], https://www.erpvar.com/
SOURCE ERPVAR
Share this article