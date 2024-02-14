GraceBlood/VelociLink Joins ERPVAR Acumatica ISV Network with Acumatica EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) Managed Services

We are excited about our partnership with ERPVAR to help share our EDI and supply chain expertise with Acumatica customers and partners, enabling them to leverage the power of seamless data exchange with their ERP system. - Shandra Locken, Director of Client Success & Marketing at GraceBlood. Post this

Webinar Series: Unlocking the Power of EDI in Acumatica:

To kick off our partnership, GraceBlood is hosting a series of webinars to help Acumatica users unlock the full potential of EDI within their ERP system. These webinars will cover various EDI and ERP topics, such as best practices, implementation strategies, and real-world case studies. The aim is to educate the Acumatica community of partners and customers and provide practical insights to enhance their supply chain.

Register for this upcoming ERPVAR Acumatica ISV Webinar: Streamline EDI and Payment Processes with Automated Solutions. Join us and our friends at GraceBlood/VelociLink and Paya/Nuvei to learn how to automate electronic data interchange, accounts receivable and payment processes.

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Time: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET

GraceBlood Shares Expertise with Guest Blog Contributions on ERPVAR:

GraceBlood is committed to sharing its wealth of knowledge and expertise in EDI through guest blog contributions on ERPVAR.com. These insightful articles will cover various EDI-related topics, providing Acumatica users with valuable insights and tips for optimizing their EDI processes.

The benefits of an integrated EDI provider/Acumatica partnership with GraceBlood:

EDI/B2B integration solutions firm founded in 2003

Specializing in any-to-any translations and "last mile" connectivity

Dedicated team of professionals with a combined 300+ years of combined experience

All remote, all the time, coast-to-coast

Partnerships with industry-leading software resellers

"We welcome GraceBlood to our ERPVAR Acumatica ISV and VAR network. Their expertise in EDI/B2B solutions complements the capabilities of the Acumatica ERP platform, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for efficient data interchange. We are excited about the value this collaboration will bring to the Acumatica community." - Adrian Montgomery - Partner at ERPVAR

About GraceBlood

GraceBlood is a trusted integrated Acumatica EDI solution provider. They are known for their commitment to simplifying EDI processes and delivering solutions with a personalized touch. With a focus on providing scalable and user-friendly EDI solutions, GraceBlood's VelociLink empowers businesses to streamline their operations and enhance overall efficiency.

About ERPVAR

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents certified the collective expertise of Acumatica Cloud ERP, Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, and SAP Business One integrated software vendors (ISVs) combined with the expertise of local implementation ERP consultants. These local ERP consultants provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs.

