Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center First in Memphis to Receive Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation

our Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest standard of respiratory care to our patients. Post this

The accreditation is the first and only unified service standard for Mechanical Ventilation (MV) facilities, beneficial to both patients and medical centers. It's not uncommon for MV recipients to risk dependency and lung-related injuries, while the facilities have to deal with high liability insurance and poor resource utilization. Enhanced Respiratory Care, endorsed by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), was devised to solve those issues among others.

The standard is evidence-based and perfected through years of practice in Tennessee, where it has been a ventilation standard since 2003. It includes improvements in weaning, patient care, and ventilator unit technology. Patients and their families enjoy a higher quality of life and a greater chance at a positive outcome. For the facilities, the accreditation means a competitive advantage and efficient use of resources.

Michael Wong, JD (Executive Director, Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety) emphasized the patient safety and quality of care that West Tennessee communities will now enjoy, saying, "When families send their loved ones and friends needing respiratory care to a healthcare facility, they want to make sure that they are receiving the best care possible. For communities in Memphis, Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is such a facility."

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care are supported and endorsed by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Carl Hinkson, MS, RRT-NPS, ACCS, FAARC (President, American Association for Respiratory Care) writes:

"The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) would like to express our support and endorsement of your efforts in developing standards of care and facility accreditation for long-term mechanical ventilation in skilled nursing facilities. As the leading professional association for respiratory therapists in the United States, we recognize the importance of ensuring patients receive the highest quality care possible."

Gene Gantt RRT, FAARC, whose team developed and managed the Enhanced Respiratory Care program in Tennessee since 2013, and who is on the advisory board of PPAHS, said, "The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is based on standards published by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Utilized in Tennessee, this Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and has earned national recognition of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians."

For more on the Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation, please visit:

https://ppahs.org/accreditation-of-facilities/

To apply for Accreditation, please go to https://ppahs.org/apply-for-accreditation/

About Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Graceland Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center in Memphis, TN, offers short and long-term rehabilitation and has 240 beds. Besides the necessary facilities and fundamental patient care, Graceland provides diverse rehabilitation programs including a leading Congestive Heart Failure Program as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapies available 7 days a week. The center keeps several highly specialized staff, such as respiratory experts, available 24/7. On top of intensive recovery programs that help patients transfer to the comfort of their homes as soon as possible, Graceland provides a nurturing environment. Non-restrictive spaces, mentally stimulating games, and social outings, all help boost cognitive management and promote healing.

About the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index) PPAHS is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology to improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS advances patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice supporting ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more information about PPAHS, please go to www.ppahs.org.

Media Contact

Michael Wong, PHYSICIAN-PATIENT ALLIANCE FOR HEALTH & SAFETY, 1 8477705582, [email protected], https://ppahs.org/

SOURCE PHYSICIAN-PATIENT ALLIANCE FOR HEALTH & SAFETY