Gracianna Winery Named a Top Destination Where Experience Rivals the Wine, Says Forbes

"Warm, welcoming, and full of heart…Gracianna embodies the 'Gift of Gratitude,' offering wine lovers a heartfelt celebration of life's blessings and moments of thankfulness."—Forbes Post this

The experience begins with the story of Gracianna Lasaga, the founder's great-great-grandmother, who embodied gratitude by cooking for shepherds in her Basque village. That legacy inspires every visit—where guests feel like family and the experience feels deeply personal.

"At Gracianna, we show up for each other and for every visitor," says Fernando Arellano, Hospitality Manager. "That's why we're Tripadvisor's #1 'Thing To Do in Healdsburg,' a Travelers' Choice Award winner, and a 'Top 10 Winery in California' according to San Francisco TV news station KRON4. Forbes' acknowledgment confirms that soulful experiences matter."

Gracianna offers curated, tiered experiences such as private tastings, enhanced seating, and food pairings. These enhancements cater to the traveler who values heartfelt connections more than polished marketing.

"Guests crave meaning over message," says Amador. "Gracianna's story, team, and space are all about creating genuine moments of gratitude."

"Warm, welcoming, and full of heart…Gracianna embodies the 'Gift of Gratitude,' offering wine lovers a heartfelt celebration of life's blessings and moments of thankfulness."—Forbes

According to American Express's 2024 Global Travel Trends Report, 79% of Millennials and Gen Z care more about the right travel experience than cost, and 66% are willing to pay more for upgrades. Gracianna is built for this new traveler—where elevated hospitality meets comfort, joy, and real connections.

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craft winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

Media Contact

Lisa Amador, Gracianna Winery, 1 707-486-3771, [email protected], www.gracianna.com

SOURCE Gracianna Winery