GradeCam Launches Revamped Assessment Solution: GradeCam Reintroduces Gradient with a New Focus on Schools and Districts

Administrators benefit from Gradient's comprehensive features, including a centralized hub for school-wide data and the option to add pre-built standardized exams like the ACT or mock Regents. This allows efficient tracking of standards-based learning and managing data reporting to enhance decision-making processes. Moreover, Gradient integrates seamlessly with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS) and gradebooks, such as Canvas, Schoology, Google Classroom, Jupiter Ed, and JumpRope.

As schools increasingly transition to digital solutions, many continue to also rely on traditional paper assessments. By integrating both paper and online assessments, Gradient provides a versatile solution that supports the diverse needs of today's educational environment. Best described as "Assessment Made Easy," this update underscores the company's dedication to simplifying and streamlining how schools and districts handle both paper and online assessment administration and reporting.

"GradeCam has long been a trusted name in the classroom, empowering educators to create, score, and record formative and summative assessments with remarkable efficiency," said Scott Hickson, CEO of GradeCam. He continued, "With the expiration of ESSER funds in the upcoming school year, schools will be reevaluating their tech needs. Gradient is well-positioned to offer the most cost-effective, easy-to-use paper and online solution that targets school-wide assessment practices."

Customers agree that Gradient is the assessment solution of choice. "As director of educational technology for the Capistrano Unified School District in southern California, it was my department's responsibility to find a program to replace our current system. We had been with that system for over ten years. We needed to switch to a program that provided similar tools without the high price tag," commented Stephanie Avera, Chief Technology Officer of Capistrano Unified. "Gradient had everything we needed in a program to replace our current system, so it was an easy decision to move forward with Gradient."

GradeCam is a technology company focused on creating effective, efficient, and economical solutions for addressing the evolving needs in education and business. Born from the visionary minds behind the popular GradeCam grading tool, the Gradient assessment solution carries forward the same ease of use, reliability, and flexibility educators have come to love from a GradeCam product. For more information, visit www.gradientk12.com.

