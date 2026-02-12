Gradient Labs launches new outbound support agent, deploying AI to clear operational backlogs in financial services

Support teams are drowning in operational outreach. There's too much to do, and not enough people to do it, so cases pile up, time-sensitive work gets pushed aside, and preventable fraud losses increase. However, Gradient Labs has developed a solution that can handle this outreach at scale. Post this

Reducing the pressure, Gradient Labs' outbound agent autonomously reaches out to customers through text, email, and voice, automating any process where human agents currently reach out to customers, including:

Fraud prevention: Reaching out to confirm suspicious transactions and gathering critical context to prevent financial crime.

Document collection: Proactively requesting and validating missing information, and systematically following up on cases until completion.

Payment resolution: Guiding customers through failed payment scenarios while maintaining strict compliance.

Collections management: Initiating contact for overdue payments and providing clear pathways for resolutions.

The agent guides conversations from initial outreach to resolution, asking follow-up questions, keeping conversations on track, and automatically closing or handing off cases based on outcome.

Purpose-built for the financial services sector, Gradient Labs' outbound agent operates with the same safety guardrails as its market-proven inbound agent, which executes an average of four safety checks per message to ensure every conversation is handled with care and compliance. Since automating inbound customer queries, leading financial organizations – including Sling Money, Plum, Zego, and Yonder – have raised customer satisfaction scores up to 98%.

"Support teams are drowning in operational outreach. There's too much to do, and not enough people to do it, so cases pile up, time-sensitive work gets pushed aside, and preventable fraud losses increase. However, Gradient Labs has developed a solution that can handle this outreach at scale, with the same high standards of experienced human teams," said Dimitri Masin, CEO of Gradient Labs.

ABOUT GRADIENT LABS

Gradient Labs builds AI agents that automate call center voice, text, and email experiences with higher CSAT scores than most human teams. Founded by Monzo's former AI leadership and trusted by leading fintechs, including Plum and Zego, Gradient Labs brings deep domain expertise and has purpose-built their product for the complexity of finance. Beyond inbound support, their AI agents automate complex SOPs that horizontal agents can't handle, leading to widespread success in this highly regulated industry.

