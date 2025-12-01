Gradient Labs Launches the Only Voice AI Agent Built for the Complexity of Financial Services

"Voice in finance has always been unpredictable," said Dimitri Masin, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradient Labs. "We built a voice agent that responds quickly, feels natural, follows the correct procedures, and carries the same regulatory discipline your best human agents use every day." Post this

Gradient Labs built its voice agent to remove this trade-off entirely. "Voice in finance has always been unpredictable," said Dimitri Masin, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradient Labs. "We built a voice agent that responds quickly, feels natural, follows the correct procedures, and carries the same regulatory discipline your best human agents use every day."

Key capabilities of the Voice AI Agent:

Clarifies intent before acting by asking targeted follow-up questions instead of guessing, ensuring it understands what the customer actually needs.

Uses parallel reasoning for real-time accuracy by evaluating multiple reasoning paths at once and selecting the correct one instantly without cutting safety checks.

Applies procedure-aware intelligence by recognising when a regulated process requires a specific sequence, when to double-check a detail, or when subtle language signals a deeper issue.

Integrates directly with back-end systems to update accounts, submit claims, trigger workflows, and complete operational tasks automatically.

Delivers end-to-end case resolution by following the full operational procedure – including back-office actions – to fully resolve complex issues in a single call.

Behind the scenes, the platform runs compliance guardrails on every turn of conversation. These guardrails prevent false promises, inappropriate disclosures, mishandling of vulnerable customers, or responses that could compromise a fraud investigation. This approach mirrors how experienced human agents operate – but at far greater speed and consistency.

The result is a system that keeps voice conversations really flexible while remaining safe and compliant. It's also easy to get started – banks and fintechs can try the agent instantly without setting up a dedicated line.

ABOUT GRADIENT LABS

Founded in 2023, Gradient Labs is an artificial intelligence startup redefining customer operations for regulated industries. Its AI support agent learns company-specific products and processes, enabling it to handle complex customer queries reliably and safely. Gradient Labs was co-founded by Dimitri Masin, Neal Lathia, and Danai Antoniou – early employees of UK challenger bank Monzo. The company already powers AI support for leading European fintechs and can reach over 32 million end users, with expansion underway in the US.

