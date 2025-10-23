Gradient Labs, the only conversational AI platform for finance, enters the US market after explosive growth in Europe

"We've proven this model in Europe – now we're ready to bring compliant, secure, and trusted AI support to US financial institutions," – said Dimitri Masin, CEO of Gradient Labs. Post this

Over the past year, leading European fintech companies such as Zego, Plum, Nala, and Sling Money have used Gradient Labs' AI agent to power their customer support with AI. The platform can now reach over 32 million end-users. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with faster response times, 40–60% resolution rates from day one, and customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores from 80% to 98%.

The US launch follows a year of explosive growth for Gradient Labs: the company closed a $13 million Series A funding round, and was recognised as one of the 11 AI agent startups to watch. The company was named one of Europe's 50 most promising startups, and its co-founder and Chief Scientist, Danai Antoniou, was recently named one of Europe's 100 women who are shaping the future of Europe's tech ecosystem.

Gradient Labs' AI agent has also evolved over the past year, moving from chat-based support to a multi-channel system (phone, SMS, email) and back-office investigations: fraud investigation, payment disputes, complaint handling, money laundering investigation, and other compliance-critical workflows that alternative AI solutions struggle with. The company continues to expand further into customer operations with proactive outbound messaging.

To lead this next phase of growth, Gradient Labs has hired Zan Faruqui as head of GTM. Zan brings experience as a former founder and sales leader at Braze. The company has also hired a Head of Marketing and a Head of AI Delivery, who will join in the next few weeks.

"Held back by strict standards, regulated sectors have had to watch other industries benefit from automation. With Gradient Labs, it's no longer a choice between efficiency and compliance. We've proven this model in Europe – now we're ready to bring compliant, secure, and trusted AI support to US financial institutions," – said Dimitri Masin, CEO of Gradient Labs.

ABOUT GRADIENT LABS

Founded in 2023, Gradient Labs is an artificial intelligence startup redefining customer operations for regulated industries. Its AI support agent learns company-specific products and processes, enabling it to handle complex customer queries reliably and safely. Gradient Labs was co-founded by Dimitri Masin, Neal Lathia, and Danai Antoniou – early employees of UK challenger bank Monzo.

Media Contact

