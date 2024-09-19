Gradient Works has received SOC 2 Type II certification

Gradient Works has officially earned SOC 2 Type II certification. Post this

So what does this mean for you?

Your team can work with us with the full confidence that your data is protected by our team.

SOC 2 compliance is audited by a third-party, licensed CPA firm, so you can trust that companies with this accreditation will handle your data with the utmost care. We certainly do at Gradient Works.

"Receiving our SOC 2 Type II certification is a major milestone for us to demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding customer data," said Gradient Works CEO Hayes Davis. "It serves to provide our customers with the assurance that Gradient Works incorporates the highest standards of data security in every aspect of both our product and our company."

If you'd like to see our SOC 2 report or learn more about our compliance, please visit our Trust and Safety page.

