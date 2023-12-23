Grady CPA, PC to Provide Tax Education and Guidance for Solar Installations and Electric Vehicles

Navigating solar and electric vehicle credits can be challenging. By tapping into them, individuals and organizations can save money and build a greener future. We want to show them how. – John Grady, President & CEO Post this

Grady CPA, PC is expanding its expertise to benefit clients by focusing on this category via customized consulting throughout 2024. The firm has been at the forefront of maximizing the benefits of this global shift for individuals and businesses and will continue to broaden its outreach and educational service.

John Grady, President & CEO of Grady CPA, PC, explained that the convergence of environmental responsibility and financial prudence presents a unique opportunity for New York State residents and businesses, and that empowering people with knowledge will shed light on the significant financial benefits associated with solar and electric vehicle (EV) credits.

The long-term benefits extend beyond mere financial gains. By investing in solar energy, individuals and businesses contribute to a cleaner environment, aligning with New York State's ambitious clean energy goals. With a global shift towards electric vehicles, New York State has implemented robust incentives to encourage residents and businesses to embrace this sustainable mode of transportation. The Drive Clean Rebate offers a substantial financial incentive for purchasing or leasing electric cars, making them more accessible to a broader audience. Businesses looking to electrify their fleets can take advantage of the Charge Ready NY program, which offers rebates for installing charging stations. Additionally, the Federal Electric Vehicle Tax Credit provides individuals with up to $7,500 in tax credits for qualifying electric vehicles, further sweetening the deal.

