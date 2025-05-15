Grafton Commodity Trading advances with Orchestrade to manage their cross-asset trading, risk and operations

"Their platform's flexibility, scalability, and cross-asset capabilities have enabled us to streamline operations across commodities and equities." said Simon Mizon, COO, Grafton Commodity Trading. Post this

Orchestrade's platform is a fully integrated, cloud-native solution built on a modern, scalable, event-driven architecture. Designed to manage the substantial data volumes essential for complex energy trading, it supports both financial and physical products, including power, natural gas, renewables, and environmental assets. The platform delivers straight-through-processing with real-time position and P&L, advanced risk assessment tools, and automated workflow management.

Grafton selected Orchestrade for their ability to handle the diversity of products they trade. These include base metals, crude & refined products, freight, iron ore, equities and FX.

Whilst Grafton is primarily a commodities trader, they are also actively involved in equities trading and it is Orchestrade's unique cross-asset capability that enables them to support both commodity and equity markets in the same application. The project included the build out of base metals to support LME Futures, warrant booking, lifecycle & position management.

"Implementing Orchestrade has been a significant step forward in our ability to manage our diverse trading portfolio. Their platform's flexibility, scalability, and cross-asset capabilities have enabled us to streamline operations across commodities and equities. We are confident this partnership continues to enhance our ability to navigate complex market dynamics while supporting our continued growth." said Simon Mizon, COO, Grafton Commodity Trading.

Jonathan Gane, Chief Revenue Officer, Orchestrade observed "Partnering with Grafton Commodity Trading highlights our commitment to empowering forward-thinking firms with innovative solutions. By delivering a platform capable of managing complex cross-asset trading strategies, including commodities and equities, we're enabling Grafton to adapt and thrive in today's evolving markets. This collaboration reinforces Orchestrade's position as the platform of choice for firms seeking agility, scalability, and enhanced risk management."

Grafton Commodity Trading Ltd is a commodities trading company which operates in multiple markets around the world. Our physical trading business involves sourcing, supplying and transporting physical commodities.

www.graftontrading.com

Orchestrade is the market leading complete cross asset front-to-back trading and risk management platform. Used by investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers, private banks, energy and utility companies. A trusted technology partner that truly understands and meets the needs of firms, from mid-sized companies looking to take the next step to the largest global enterprises.

www.orchestrade.com

Tim Binnington, Orchestrade, 44 20 7600 8844, [email protected], www.orchestrade.com

