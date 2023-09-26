Grammy Award Winner Travis Tritt Brings 2023 Tour to Weinberg Center Stage

Tritt and band will be performing greatest hits, including "Anymore," "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," "It's A Great Day to Be Alive,"

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travis Tritt, the award-winning artist and one of country music's most beloved stars, brings his 2023 tour to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Fans of the multi-platinum-selling artist can look forward to experiencing an unforgettable evening of classic hits and new favorites.

Tickets start at $68 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Throughout the tour, Tritt and his band will be performing some of his greatest hits, including "Anymore," "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," "It's A Great Day to Be Alive," and "Here's A Quarter," as well as songs off his most recent album release, Set In Stone.

Travis Tritt's albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award); a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. He is also dubbed one of "The Class of '89," which includes Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, who dominated the charts in the '90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are five number ones and 20 Top 10 hits.

A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2023-24 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.

ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.

