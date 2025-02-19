Grammy Award-winning Singer-songwriter Susan Carol Up Close and Personal in Durham, NC - February 22

An Intimate Evening of Soulful Music, Art, and Culture presented by Global Moves Entertainment

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience the magic of Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Susan Carol in an exclusive live performance at Missy Lane's Assembly Room (310 E. Main Street, Durham, NC) on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM EST. This special event offers fans a rare opportunity to connect with Susan's evocative lyrics, soulful vocals, and captivating stage presence in an intimate setting.

Hailing from Ft. Worth, TX, Susan Carol is recognized as one of the defining voices of her generation. Deeply rooted in gospel traditions, her poetic lyrics and tranquilizing tone create music that is both personal and universal (@susancarol)

Susan's debut album, "Alchemy," reflected her journey of self-discovery, while her upcoming project embraces a mix of R&B, pop, and soulful jams, unapologetically delivering messages of love and authenticity. Signed to Def Jam Records, Susan recently released her new single, "Karma." In 2024, she won a Grammy for "Best Traditional R&B Performance" with PJ Morton for their song "Good Morning."

This immersive experience will be more than just a concert - it's a celebration of music, art, and culture. Highlights of the evening include:

Jasmine Tranai (@jasminetranai) – North Carolina's rising R&B and Neo-soul artist will set the tone for the night with her smooth, emotive sound as the opening act.

rising R&B and Neo-soul artist will set the tone for the night with her smooth, emotive sound as the opening act. Essence Foster (@lovelymissessence) – Before the show, guests can explore an exclusive art gallery showcase featuring mixed media artist Essence Foster , whose work beautifully blends creativity, emotion, and nostalgia.

Join us for an unforgettable evening where music, art, and culture come together in perfect harmony. Tickets can be purchased at www.missylanes.com.

The event is produced by Global Moves Entertainment (GME), which serves the needs of booking artists in live event venues and producing high-quality signature concerts and events.

Leonard DeShield, Global Moves Entertainment, 1 202.630.8041, [email protected], www.globalmovesent.com

