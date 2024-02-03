Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter Joelle James Releases New Music Video Shot in Jupiter, Florida

"It felt natural to film the video for 'Tomorrow' there, honoring the spirit of the community and everyone who came together for such a powerful cause." - Joelle James Post this

James's connection to Jupiter extends beyond the video shoot. She serves as AirTab Music's "Icon in Residence" for their "Open For An Icon" competition. This industry-disrupting competition grants aspiring musicians the opportunity to perform alongside established stars like Usher, SZA, Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida, and Jelly Roll. Through this role, James has given pre-show performances at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball concerts in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. "Joelle is a talented artist and an inspiration for aspiring musicians," said Dennis Cunningham, CEO of AirTab Music. "Her passion for music and dedication to nurturing up-and-coming artists through programs like 'Open For An Icon' exemplify our core values. We're incredibly proud to have her as our Icon in Residence and deeply admire her commitment to leaving a positive impact on the music community in Jupiter and beyond."

Inspired by the negativity she observed in the world, James wrote "Tomorrow" as a message of faith and resilience. "The song was a test of faith and a reminder that no matter the path we choose, it's all part of a bigger plan and, hopefully, a brighter tomorrow."

You can watch the video by clicking here.

