Grammy Award-Winning Songwriter Joelle James Releases New Music Video Shot in Jupiter, Florida

Joelle James fell in love with the South Florida oceanside town and its people while performing the opening act at an AirTab Music - Save Our Musicians Foundation Concert at Jupiter Pointe Marina to Benefit Local Public Schools of the Arts. She is currently the 'Icon in Residence' for AirTab Music's ongoing nationwide Open For An Icon Competition.
JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As anticipation builds for the Grammy Awards this weekend, Grammy Award-winning songwriter Joelle James, celebrated for her 2018 win for co-writing Ella Mai's hit "Boo'd Up," unveils an inspiring new music video for her latest single, "Tomorrow," filmed entirely in the historic South Florida Town of Jupiter.
James debuted "Tomorrow" while opening for country music megastar Luke Bryan at Jupiter Pointe Marina. The AirTab Music - Save Our Musicians Foundation concert raised over $300,000 for both Bak Middle and Dreyfoos Public Schools of the Arts in West Palm Beach. The experience deeply resonated with James, ultimately inspiring her to shoot the video in Jupiter itself. "After watching Luke Bryan's documentary and learning about his story, I was incredibly honored to open for him at the Save Our Musicians Foundation charity concert in Jupiter," James shared. "It felt natural to film the video for 'Tomorrow' there, honoring the spirit of the community and everyone who came together for such a powerful cause."
James's connection to Jupiter extends beyond the video shoot. She serves as AirTab Music's "Icon in Residence" for their "Open For An Icon" competition. This industry-disrupting competition grants aspiring musicians the opportunity to perform alongside established stars like Usher, SZA, Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida, and Jelly Roll. Through this role, James has given pre-show performances at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball concerts in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. "Joelle is a talented artist and an inspiration for aspiring musicians," said Dennis Cunningham, CEO of AirTab Music. "Her passion for music and dedication to nurturing up-and-coming artists through programs like 'Open For An Icon' exemplify our core values. We're incredibly proud to have her as our Icon in Residence and deeply admire her commitment to leaving a positive impact on the music community in Jupiter and beyond."
Inspired by the negativity she observed in the world, James wrote "Tomorrow" as a message of faith and resilience. "The song was a test of faith and a reminder that no matter the path we choose, it's all part of a bigger plan and, hopefully, a brighter tomorrow."
You can watch the video by clicking here.
