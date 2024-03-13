Grammy-Nominated Jordin Sparks Hosts Colossal's 2024 Super Mom Competition | Registration is Open

"The Super Mom campaign was the largest first-year donation we've received to date, and it's hard to put our gratitude into words." –Frances Fu, chief financial and strategy officer at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Post this

Celebrating Motherhood: The Sweetest Kind of Exhaustion

Through the competition, Colossal celebrates the everyday heroism of mothers who juggle countless activities, snacks, laughs, and occasional tantrums. Whether a new mom or a seasoned mother of many, all are superheroes in their own right. The competition offers a chance for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and supports a great cause.

Supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

The Super Mom competition is a fundraiser that supports Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® (CMNH). Entrants advance in a tournament-style competition that narrows with each round until there is a winner. Last year, Colossal raised over $2.6 million through the Super Mom competition, benefiting CMNH. "We take great pride in our collaboration with this incredible organization and share in their vision to change kid's health to change the future," said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen.

Frances Fu, chief financial and strategy officer at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, said, "The Super Mom campaign was the largest first-year donation we've received to date, and it's hard to put our gratitude into words. But that's not the only gift given — this campaign shined a light on one of many who are impacted by our fundraising: moms. When a child is in need of care, parents are affected too. They, too, play a significant role in a child's overall health and well-being, which furthers our vision."

Palm Springs Paradise: The Weekend Getaway

On top of taking home $20,000, the 2024 Super Mom will be whisked away on a luxurious vacation to the desert oasis of Palm Springs, CA. This well-deserved weekend getaway promises relaxation, sunshine, and fun, allowing the winning mom to bask in the sounds of sweet silence.

Woman's World: Exclusive Feature for the Super Mom

As part of the grand prize, the winning mom will be featured in Woman's World magazine, the #1 best-selling weekly women's magazine with a circulation of 1.6 million readers across the U.S. Woman's World covers a range of topics from health to food to fashion, and now, the inspiring story of the 2024 Super Mom.

2023 Super Mom – London Reber

London Reber, former Miss California United States and El Segundo, CA, native, took the 2023 Super Mom crown. Reber's heartwarming journey through life and the Super Mom competition is illuminated by cherished memories of an endeared sister (Elizabeth), a strong bond with children's hospitals, the love of three children and her own mother, a supportive husband, and a close-knit community.

Calling All Super Moms: Registration is Open!

Registration for the 2024 Super Mom competition is now open. Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to win $20,000, a two-page feature in Woman's World magazine, and a dream weekend getaway in Palm Springs, all while supporting the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Register now for free.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Super Mom, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Pritchett, Colossal Management, 6026334163, [email protected], Colossal Management

Twitter

SOURCE Colossal Management