Grammy-nominated Kenyon Dixon Announces "The R&B You Love" Tour with Singer-songwriter, Jack Freeman - July 17 (Charlotte)

Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon in Charlotte with Houston R&B Singer-songwriter, Jack Freeman. Presented by Global Moves Entertainment and The Grandeur Brand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prolific Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Kenyon Dixon is set to return to Charlotte on July 17 for "The R&B You Love" tour at The Neighborhood Theatre. Fresh off his stellar new album, "The R&B You Love," which pays homage to classic R&B by blending contemporary sounds with nostalgic golden era tones, Dixon's latest project is a love letter to the genre.

Known for his songwriting collaborations with esteemed artists like Mary J Blige, Justin Timberlake, PJ Morton, Tyrese, and Ginuwine, Dixon also boasts an impressive personal catalog. His 2021 collaboration with PJ Morton and B.J. The Chicago Kid, a tribute to Sam Cooke titled "Bring it On Home to Me," was nominated for a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance. In 2022, he released "Closer," featuring Tiffany Gouche, Gwen Bunn, D Smoke, and Susan Carol. His latest album, "The R&B You Love," features the Grammy-nominated track, "Lucky." Garnering critical acclaim, the album was featured on Rated R&B's prestigious "25 Best R&B Albums of 2023" list, solidifying Dixon's place as a standout artist in the R&B genre.

Joining the tour in select cities is Houston R&B Singer-songwriter Jack Freeman. His latest album "NINA" delves into the complexities of love, loss, and self-discovery on his latest album. Freeman crafts a deeply personal soundscape that explores the full spectrum of human emotions within relationships. "NINA" promises to be a relatable and soulful journey for listeners seeking artistic vulnerability and genuine expression. On "NINA" he collaborates with Bryan-Michael Cox on several tracks, delivering another unique and soul feeding album.

General Admission, Meet and Greet and VIP tickets for "The R&B You Love" Tour can be purchased at thernbyoulove.com. Don't miss the opportunity to witness Kenyon Dixon perform his soulful hits live on stage during "The R&B You Love" Tour. This show promises to be an unforgettable concert experience.

The event is produced by Global Moves Entertainment (GME), which serves the needs of booking artists in live event venues and producing high-quality signature concerts and events. And The Grandeur Brand assembles event curators, designers, consultants, and marketing experts to create a meaningful impact on culture through events, media, arts, and fashion.

Media Contact

Leonard DeShield, Global Moves Entertainment, 1 202-630-8041, [email protected], www.globalmovesent.com

Antoine Keith, The Grandeur Brand, [email protected]

SOURCE Global Moves Entertainment