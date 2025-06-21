Grammy-nominated Nate Smith Leads a Trio for Four Shows in Durham, NC - June 27th & 28th

Featuring the Virtuosic Guitarist, Charlie Hunter and Rising Star Ciara Moser. Presented by Missy Lane's Assembly Room and Global Moves Entertainment.

DURHAM, N.C., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable night of genre-defying jazz as the Nate Smith Trio - led by Grammy-nominated powerhouse drummer and composer, Nate Smith, takes the stage Friday, June 27th and 28th for four shows (7:00pm & 9:00pm), at Missy Lane's Assembly Room.

This electrifying performance features the legendary, genre-bending guitarist Charlie Hunter and the dynamic, fast-rising bassist Ciara Moser. The show promises an innovative blend of rhythm, soul, and sonic mastery.

Nate Smith, known for his thunderous grooves and emotional finesse, has become one of the most compelling drummers in modern music. With a sound that fuses jazz, R&B, and funk, Smith's work with artists like Chris Potter, Brittany Howard, and his own project Kinfolk has earned him global acclaim and Grammy recognition (website).

Joining him is Charlie Hunter, the trailblazing guitarist celebrated for his custom 7- and 8-string guitars, which allow him to play bass lines, rhythm, and lead simultaneously. A true iconoclast, Hunter's distinct style has made him a staple of the jazz and funk world (website).

Rounding out the trio is Ciara Moser; a professional bassist born blind, is a brilliant and expressive artist hailed for her versatility and fresh approach to improvisation. A new voice with a powerful command of her instrument, Moser brings both groove and grace to the stage (website).

This intimate evening of world-class musicianship will take place at Missy Lane's Assembly Room, Durham's premier listening room designed for serious music lovers. Known for its stellar acoustics and curated artist lineup, Missy Lane's is quickly becoming a cultural anchor in the Bull City's thriving arts scene (website).

This event is produced by Missy Lane's Assembly Room and Global Moves Entertainment (GME), a boutique agency dedicated to curating live music experiences that move the culture forward. GME brings an artist-first, audience-focused approach to talent booking and concert production - bridging the gap between groundbreaking musicians and engaged, diverse audiences (website).

Tickets are on sale now at missylanes.com.

