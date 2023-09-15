Grammy-Nominated Singer-Songwriter, Actress JORDIN SPARKS GRACES THE COVER OF EBBY MAGAZINE OUT NOW! Jordin Sparks Reclaims Her Voice

Jordin Sparks embarks on an exciting new phase of her career; the release of her new latest tracks, "Cool," "Bad Thoughts," and "Look Who's Laughing Now," swiftly sold out within two hours, showcasing her powerful vocals interwoven with an infectious beat. These tracks are anthems of resilience and empowerment, resonating with fans worldwide. This success heralds a new era in music engagement and spotlights the transformative potential of NFTs in reshaping the music industry.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the new issue, the former American Idol winner spoke exclusively to EBBY MAGAZINE Entertainment Editor TomAs Romero about her upcoming EP, what it's like to be an independent artist in today's music scene, what she learned from the legendary Whitney Houston and her unwavering passion for music!