Grammy Nominee Gavin DeGraw to Hold Special Performance Benefiting Paws of War

"This is an incredible collaboration with Gavin DeGraw," says Robert Misseri, the co-founder of Paws of War. "We are thrilled and grateful that he is donating his time and effort to help us with such an important cause. It's going to be a fantastic event!"

DeGraw is hosting the private event to benefit the mission of Paws of War at The Wilson restaurant, who has generously donated their space to use as the venue. DeGraw, who recently released his new album A Classic Christmas, will be performing a few songs live in addition to presenting a few surprises.

"Paws of War is a great organization and this is for a wonderful cause," says DeGraw. "I'm happy to be able to give back to our veterans, especially around the holidays. My dog, Buddy, is my best friend, so I understand the bond and comfort animals bring us. With numerous veterans in my family, supporting them has always been incredibly important to me and I'm honored to be a part of this event."

Paws of War also focuses on giving back to veterans in various ways. They have helped veterans with numerous issues, including suicide prevention, service and support dogs, companion cats and dogs, food insecurity, veterinary care, etc. Paws of War has a large loyal following of supporters and looks forward to working with new corporate sponsors to support these life-saving programs. To donate to support their mission, visit its site at https://pawsofwar.org/?form=DeGraw

About Paws of War

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs, and provides companion animals to veterans and first responders. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate, visit its site at http://pawsofwar.org.

About Gavin DeGraw

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw's inimitable voice and soulful style boldly bloomed on his 2003 platinum-certified full-length debut, Chariot. It included the gold single "Follow Through," as well as both platinum hits, "Chariot," and "I Don't Want To Be." In 2008, his self-titled second album, Gavin DeGraw, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, powered by the platinum-selling single "In Love With a Girl." 2011's gold-certified Sweeter saw him return to the Top 10 as the single "Not Over You" went four times platinum. Meanwhile, his 2013 duet with Colbie Caillat, "We Both Know," garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Song Written For Visual Media" for Safe Haven. He's the rare talent who could seamlessly share the stage with Billy Joel and The Allman Brothers or Maroon 5 and Shania Twain. In 2016, Something Worth Saving incited widespread critical applause from USA Today, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and Huffington Post. With a front row seat to this wonderfully wild life led by his late parents Lynne and John Wayne, Gavin DeGraw recounts his most meaningful memories and valuable lessons on his seventh full-length offering, Face The River. Now, he stitches together a timeless tale of his own soundtracked by a signature fusion of pop, soul, country, folk, and funk.

About The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood

Owned and operated by IGC Hospitality and located in the heart of Manhattan's NoMad, The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood is a coastal-inspired restaurant showcasing the freshest seafood, craft cocktails, and comforting dishes in a convivial, upscale-casual atmosphere. Open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, the Wilson is a dog-friendly restaurant from its inception, offering a dedicated dog menu for four-legged friends, and welcoming them at the restaurant's open-air patio and in the "Rose Garden," a whimsical outdoor space with "floating" umbrellas overhead. For more information about the restaurant, please visit EatAtTheWilson.com or follow the restaurant on Instagram at @EatAtTheWilson.

