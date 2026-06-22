Grammy-Winning Rock and Country Producers Converge -- on a Trop Rock Album: Mark Mulch's Full Circle

Mulch Enlists Ace Frehley/Def Leppard/Trixter Producer Steve Brown and Trop Rock's Jonas Lorence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grammy Award-winning engineers and producers from the rock and country worlds have converged in Nashville to produce Full Circle, the debut full-length trop rock album from John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner Mark Mulch, available now on all major streaming platforms through Hat Trick Music Group.

The album was co-produced by Daniel Dennis, Lee Turner (Darius Rucker), Steve Brown (Trixter, Ace Frehley, Def Leppard), and Alan "Jax" Bowers. Grammy Award-winner Skidd Mills mixed the project. Grammy Award-winner Luke Pimentel mastered it. The 10-track record features guest appearances from Nick Walker, Jonas Lorence, Beth Travers, Sara Bug, and Jason Acy.

One of the biggest "Full Circle" moments on the album: Mulch reunited with his New Jersey bandmates from the Lemongrass Band — nephew Casey Pesce and brother-in-law Phil Pesce — along with producer and lead guitarist Steve Brown of Trixter/Def Leppard fame, recording together for the first time in 30 years.

The first single, "Moon Over Mexico," is in heavy rotation on every trop rock radio station. In a career that has spanned hit singles, major label cuts, national tours, and an interview in the Amazon Prime documentary The Jersey Sound, Mulch calls Full Circle the best work he's ever done. "I fell in love with trop rock — the genre, the fans, all of it," Mulch said. "There are very few times in a songwriter's career where the final product has no compromises. Every song on this album was intentional. Every note earned its place. I hope people feel that."

Eric Babin of Radio Trop Rock put it simply: "With the album Full Circle, Mark Mulch has put the ROCK back in Trop Rock!"

Mulch, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter for over two decades, won the John Lennon Songwriting Contest in 2022 for "Summer Songs." His songwriting credits include the Randy Rogers Band's "Steal You Away" — seven weeks at number one on Texas Country Radio and featured in the film Country Strong — and the title track for Priscilla Block's debut album on Universal Records. He co-founded the Mulch Brothers, who toured nationally and opened for Eric Church, Bon Jovi, and Big & Rich. Full Circle is his first dedicated full-length entry in the trop rock genre, following his EP Days in the Sun, which produced "Tide Down" — the #1 song on Radio Trop Rock for three consecutive months and named Song of the Year.

The album is available now on all major streaming platforms.

About Mark Mulch:

Mark Mulch is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer based in Nashville, TN. A New Jersey native, he co-founded the Mulch Brothers, a rock outfit that toured nationally, opened for Eric Church, Bon Jovi, and Big & Rich, and signed two record deals — with Savannah Music Group (2010) and Memphis-based EFG Entertainment, which released the album Next of Kin. Before Nashville, Mulch served as a music supervisor for New York City ad agencies, selecting and clearing tracks for television commercials across the tri-state market. His songwriting credits include the Randy Rogers Band's "Steal You Away" (seven weeks at number one on Texas Country Radio; featured in the film Country Strong) and the title track for Priscilla Block's debut album on Universal Records. He won the John Lennon Songwriting Contest in 2022 for "Summer Songs" and appears in The Jersey Sound, the documentary chronicling his home state's musical legacy. His first full-length trop rock album, Full Circle, arrives in 2026.

Listen to Full Circle:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1IK31tKle6uyrq8DfO9kFZ

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gHKWpyvMb8

"Moon Over Mexico":

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/3V2V5NgV10TSFrnvnofAWD

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cll6cHcYG4k

Mark Mulch online:

Website: www.markmulchmusic.com

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/0YYsF4QG9fpIoHVOMrDWkB

About Jonas Lorence:

Website: www.jonaslorence.com

Radio Trop Rock:

Website: www.radiotroprock.com

For press inquiries, interviews, or review copies, contact: www.PierrePR.com | [email protected]

Media Contact

Fred Martin, Pierre PR, 1 615-482-1276, [email protected], http://www.MarkMulchMusic.com

SOURCE Mark Mulch