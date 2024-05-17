Gran Saga, Anime-Style MMORPG that found success in Korea and Japan

The acclaimed anime-style MMORPG, Gran Saga, has been loved by fans in Korea and Japan for years. Finding success in Korea and Japan, it seeks to offer the same immersive experience to a global audience.

Seoul, Korea, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gran Saga, an action-packed, anime-style MMORPG, is taking the next steps to expand the game and its audience.

Gran Saga is the first game launched by NPIXEL, it features anime graphics with natural movements, stunning visuals, and immersive gameplay. One distinct feature of Gran Saga is its unique weapon system, centered around the concept of "Gran Weapons" that contain the souls of mythical figures from the past, complete with interesting backstories. This system allows players to choose the weapons of their choice based on their preferences and objectives, providing a new experience in every combat scenario. Additional features such as element types, skills, character compositions, and items provide players with a wide range of options to find the most optimal builds that can help overcome any challenges they may face.

Gran Saga experienced overwhelming success in Korea, Japan, and other major Asian countries. Upon its initial 2021 release in South Korea, it aggregated more than 5 million pre-registered users and became the most downloaded game in both the App Store and Play Store within just one day. Additionally, it became the top-grossing game in the App Store and One Store, and one of the top-grossing games in the Google Play Store, setting unprecedented records as a new IP. The game went on to continue its success in Japan, garnering more than 4 million pre-registrations and setting a record for the highest number of pre-registrations in Japan as a newly-introduced Korean game. Gran Saga also became the most downloaded game in the Japanese App Store on the first day of its release. In total, the game managed to earn more than 140 million dollars since its release, proving its continued success.

Moreover, Gran Saga has recently opened a coming-soon global homepage, suggesting that the global version will be dropping in the future. An NPIXEL official stated, "With years of live service experience, we have polished and updated the game to where it is now, continuing to offer enjoyable content to the players. We hope to provide the same satisfying and immersive experience for the global users. Please keep your eyes peeled for Gran Saga Global news."

For future Gran Saga Global news and updates, visit https:///www.gransaga.com and follow Gran Saga Global on social media: X.

